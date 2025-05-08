    StartseiteAktienSUESS MicroTec AktieNachrichten zu SUESS MicroTec
    SUESS MicroTec Soars with Record Q1 2025 Sales Surge

    SUSS demonstrates robust growth with a 31.8% sales increase, strategic expansions, and a strong foothold in the semiconductor industry, even amidst global trade challenges.

    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • Sales increased by 31.8% compared to the previous year, reaching €123.2 million.
    • Gross profit margin slightly decreased to 37.9%, while EBIT margin improved to 16.6%.
    • Guidance for 2025 is confirmed despite increased trade and tariff risks.
    • Order intake was €88.1 million, lower than the previous year's €98.3 million.
    • Preparations for a new production site in Zhubei, Taiwan, are progressing as planned, with operations expected to start in the second half of the year.
    • SUSS is a leading supplier in the semiconductor industry, supporting over 8,000 installed systems worldwide.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at SUESS MicroTec is on 08.05.2025.

    SUESS MicroTec

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
