SUESS MicroTec Soars with Record Q1 2025 Sales Surge
SUSS demonstrates robust growth with a 31.8% sales increase, strategic expansions, and a strong foothold in the semiconductor industry, even amidst global trade challenges.
Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
- Sales increased by 31.8% compared to the previous year, reaching €123.2 million.
- Gross profit margin slightly decreased to 37.9%, while EBIT margin improved to 16.6%.
- Guidance for 2025 is confirmed despite increased trade and tariff risks.
- Order intake was €88.1 million, lower than the previous year's €98.3 million.
- Preparations for a new production site in Zhubei, Taiwan, are progressing as planned, with operations expected to start in the second half of the year.
- SUSS is a leading supplier in the semiconductor industry, supporting over 8,000 installed systems worldwide.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at SUESS MicroTec is on 08.05.2025.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 34,91EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.131,83PKT (-0,54 %).
ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
