Lenzing Thrives: Revenue & Earnings Soar Amid Market Challenges

Lenzing AG achieved a 4.8% increase in revenue to EUR 690.2 million in Q1 2025, despite a challenging market environment.

EBITDA rose by 118.8% year-on-year to EUR 156.1 million, supported by positive special effects such as the sale of surplus EU emission certificates.

The company reported a positive result after tax of EUR 31.7 million, marking a significant improvement from a loss in the same period of the previous year.

Lenzing's performance program aims to increase long-term resilience and agility, with a focus on improving EBITDA and generating free cash flow.

The company anticipates recurring annual cost savings of over EUR 180 million from the current financial year onwards.

Lenzing maintains a cautious earnings outlook due to political uncertainty and trade tensions, but expects growth in demand for environmentally responsible fibers.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 28,65EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,85EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.





