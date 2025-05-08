GEA Group Shines with Stellar Q1 2025 Performance

GEA's order intake increased by 3.7% to EUR 1,414.8 million in Q1 2025, with organic growth of 3.4%.

Revenue grew by 1.4% to EUR 1,258.4 million, with organic revenue growth of 0.9%.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses rose by 9.8% to EUR 198.2 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing from 14.5% to 15.8%.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) improved to 34.9% from 32.3% in Q1 2024.

GEA confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting organic revenue growth between 1.0% and 4.0%, and an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses between 15.6% and 16.0%.

Net liquidity decreased to EUR 185.9 million due to payments for a share buyback program, while net working capital improved by 15.6% to EUR 386.1 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2025, at GEA Group is on 08.05.2025.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 58,45EUR and was up +0,56 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 58,43EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.285,38PKT (-0,15 %).





