ABOUT YOU Holding SE Hits EUR 2B Revenue, Sees Record Growth!

ABOUT YOU Holding SE achieved over EUR 2 billion in revenue for FY 2024/2025, marking a record year with growth across all segments.

The number of active customers increased by 4.8% to 12.9 million, and the average order value rose by 3.6% to EUR 60.1.

SCAYLE, a subsidiary of ABOUT YOU, reported a 23% growth in annual recurring revenue and maintained an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%.

The company achieved a strong free cash flow of EUR 55.5 million, securing a robust liquidity position of EUR 154.5 million.

ABOUT YOU's Commerce business saw an 8.0% revenue growth in the DACH region, while the Rest of Europe segment achieved a 1.0% revenue growth.

Zalando SE is proceeding with a takeover process of ABOUT YOU, having secured more than 90% of the share capital, with completion expected in summer 2025.

The next important date, Results of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, at ABOUT YOU Holding is on 08.05.2025.

The price of ABOUT YOU Holding at the time of the news was 6,7450EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,7500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.





