ABOUT YOU Holding SE Hits EUR 2B Revenue, Sees Record Growth!
ABOUT YOU Holding SE celebrates a landmark year, surpassing EUR 2 billion in revenue and expanding its customer base, while SCAYLE and regional segments contribute to this success. As Zalando SE's takeover looms, the company's robust financial health and strategic growth ensure a promising future.
Foto: Clem Onojeghuo - unsplash
- ABOUT YOU Holding SE achieved over EUR 2 billion in revenue for FY 2024/2025, marking a record year with growth across all segments.
- The number of active customers increased by 4.8% to 12.9 million, and the average order value rose by 3.6% to EUR 60.1.
- SCAYLE, a subsidiary of ABOUT YOU, reported a 23% growth in annual recurring revenue and maintained an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%.
- The company achieved a strong free cash flow of EUR 55.5 million, securing a robust liquidity position of EUR 154.5 million.
- ABOUT YOU's Commerce business saw an 8.0% revenue growth in the DACH region, while the Rest of Europe segment achieved a 1.0% revenue growth.
- Zalando SE is proceeding with a takeover process of ABOUT YOU, having secured more than 90% of the share capital, with completion expected in summer 2025.
The next important date, Results of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, at ABOUT YOU Holding is on 08.05.2025.
The price of ABOUT YOU Holding at the time of the news was 6,7450EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,7500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
-0,45 %
0,00 %
+0,75 %
+2,13 %
+46,51 %
-29,07 %
-74,01 %
ISIN:DE000A3CNK42WKN:A3CNK4
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte