SGL Carbon Faces Market Pressure, Challenges in Early 2025

SGL Carbon's sales and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2025 were below the previous year's levels due to weak market dynamics, particularly in the semiconductor and automotive industries.

Sales in Q1 2025 were €234.3 million, a 14.0% decrease from Q1 2024, mainly due to a €30.0 million drop in the Semiconductor & LED market segment.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 20.4% to €33.5 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin declining from 15.4% to 14.3%.

The Carbon Fibers business unit is undergoing restructuring, including the closure of unprofitable activities and sites, such as the Lavradio site.

Despite challenges, SGL Carbon confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting consolidated sales slightly below 2024 levels and adjusted EBITDA between €130 million and €150 million.

The Process Technology business unit showed positive development with a 10.6% increase in sales, while other units like Graphite Solutions and Composite Solutions experienced declines.

The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2025, conference call., at SGL Carbon is on 08.05.2025.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 3,6450EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6575EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.131,83PKT (-0,54 %).





