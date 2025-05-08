SNP Starts 2025 Strong with Best Q1 After Record Years

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE started 2025 with its best Q1, showing a 25% increase in order entry to €75.4 million and a 23% rise in group revenue to €66.5 million.

EBIT saw a significant increase of 97% to €7.9 million, with the EBIT margin climbing to 11.9%.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenue growth to €270–280 million and an EBIT increase to €30–34 million.

The software business experienced a 35% increase in order entry and a 36% rise in revenue, with software sales now comprising 34% of total sales.

SNP entered a strategic partnership with Carlyle, which acquired a qualified majority, and collaborated with IBM on the IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications.

SNP's financial position is strong, with a 46% increase in operating cash flow and a 75% rise in cash and cash equivalents, driven by high demand for S/4HANA and RISE with SAP projects.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 08.05.2025.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 68,50EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,29 % since publication.





