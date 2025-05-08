SNP Starts 2025 Strong with Best Q1 After Record Years
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE kicked off 2025 with record-breaking achievements. Order entries surged by 25% to €75.4 million, and group revenue rose by 23% to €66.5 million. EBIT nearly doubled, soaring by 97% to €7.9 million, boosting the EBIT margin to 11.9%. Strategic moves included a partnership with Carlyle and collaboration with IBM on SAP projects. With a robust financial position and strong demand, SNP is poised for continued growth in 2025.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE started 2025 with its best Q1, showing a 25% increase in order entry to €75.4 million and a 23% rise in group revenue to €66.5 million.
- EBIT saw a significant increase of 97% to €7.9 million, with the EBIT margin climbing to 11.9%.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenue growth to €270–280 million and an EBIT increase to €30–34 million.
- The software business experienced a 35% increase in order entry and a 36% rise in revenue, with software sales now comprising 34% of total sales.
- SNP entered a strategic partnership with Carlyle, which acquired a qualified majority, and collaborated with IBM on the IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications.
- SNP's financial position is strong, with a 46% increase in operating cash flow and a 75% rise in cash and cash equivalents, driven by high demand for S/4HANA and RISE with SAP projects.
