Steyr Motors Triumphs at First AGM
Steyr Motors AG celebrates a milestone with its inaugural AGM post-listing, marking a new era of growth and ambition.
- Steyr Motors AG held its first Annual General Meeting following its stock market listing.
- A dividend of EUR 0.55 per share was approved, totaling EUR 2,860,000.00 distributed from the net retained profit.
- The Management and Supervisory Board were discharged with a large majority, and all agenda items were approved.
- CEO Julian Cassutti highlighted the company's successful repositioning and international expansion, with an order volume of approximately EUR 200 million.
- Steyr Motors AG aims for a 40% increase in revenue and a production volume of at least 1,250 units in 2025.
- Shareholder attendance at the meeting was 55.18%. Further details are available on the company's website.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 52,40EUR and was up +2,54 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,34 % since publication.
+5,47 %
+9,28 %
+23,33 %
+257,24 %
+253,87 %
ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4
