Steyr Motors Triumphs at First AGM

Steyr Motors AG held its first Annual General Meeting following its stock market listing.

A dividend of EUR 0.55 per share was approved, totaling EUR 2,860,000.00 distributed from the net retained profit.

The Management and Supervisory Board were discharged with a large majority, and all agenda items were approved.

CEO Julian Cassutti highlighted the company's successful repositioning and international expansion, with an order volume of approximately EUR 200 million.

Steyr Motors AG aims for a 40% increase in revenue and a production volume of at least 1,250 units in 2025.

Shareholder attendance at the meeting was 55.18%. Further details are available on the company's website.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 52,40EUR and was up +2,54 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,34 % since publication.





