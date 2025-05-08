Instone Real Estate: Strong Start & Dynamic Sales, 2025 Goals Set

Instone Group started 2025 with strong retail sales growth and confirmed full-year targets.

Adjusted revenues for Q1 2025 were EUR 105.0 million, slightly below Q1 2024 due to lower construction output.

The adjusted gross profit margin remained high at 26.8%, showcasing project quality and cost leadership.

Retail sales increased by 52% to EUR 38.7 million, driven by new projects and demand from buy-to-let investors.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a loan-to-cost ratio of 11.8% and over EUR 250 million in cash.

Instone Group expects market recovery in 2025, with anticipated revenues of EUR 500-600 million and sales over EUR 500 million.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of March 31, 2025., at Instone Real Estate Group is on 08.05.2025.

The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 8,2500EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.





