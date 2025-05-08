Austrian Post Q1 2025: Modest Gains, Earnings Lag Last Year

Austrian Post's Q1 2025 revenue increased by 0.7% to EUR 763.6m, with the Parcel & Logistics Division showing a 3.8% rise, while the Mail Division saw a 5.1% decline.

EBITDA decreased by 1.8% to EUR 101.6m, and EBIT was down 7.6% from Q1 2024 but 2.9% higher than Q1 2023.

The Mail Division's revenue decline is attributed to electronic substitution and a lack of positive special effects from the previous year.

The Parcel & Logistics Division experienced growth in Austria and Türkiye, while Southeast and Eastern Europe saw a decline due to reduced Asian parcel volumes.

The Retail & Bank Division's revenue increased by 3.1%, with improvements in both Branch Services and Financial Services.

Austrian Post expects modest revenue growth in 2025, with investments (CAPEX) between EUR 150m and 160m, aiming for an EBIT of around EUR 200m.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Oesterreichische Post is on 08.05.2025.

The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 29,90EUR and was up +0,67 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.






