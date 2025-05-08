ElringKlinger: Q1 2025 Success Fuels Next Transformation Phase

ElringKlinger AG reported Q1 2025 revenue of EUR 423.1 million, a 2.2% organic increase compared to Q1 2024, despite divestitures and currency effects.

The adjusted EBIT margin for Q1 2025 was 4.9%, aligning with the annual target of around 5%, while operating free cash flow was EUR -120.3 million due to pre-financing and investments.

The STREAMLINE cost reduction program aims to save at least EUR 30 million annually from 2026 by optimizing staff costs and internal structures.

The E-Mobility business unit more than doubled its revenue to EUR 26.8 million, driven by a large-scale production order for cell contacting systems.

ElringKlinger is investing in E-Mobility production, with preparations for series production in China and a new Battery Hub in South Carolina, USA.

The company's guidance for 2025 remains unchanged, with revenue expected to align with the previous year in organic terms and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5%.

