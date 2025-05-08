Henkel VZ: Strong Profitability Amid Expected Sales Growth

Henkel's Q1 2025 sales were approximately 5.2 billion euros, with a nominal decrease of -1.4% and an organic decrease of -1.0% compared to the previous year.

Adhesive Technologies saw positive organic sales growth of 1.1%, driven by strong performance in the Mobility & Electronics sector, despite a challenging market environment.

Consumer Brands experienced an organic sales decline of -3.5%, affected by subdued consumer demand and supply chain challenges, particularly in North America.

Henkel completed the sale of its Retailer Brands business in North America, concluding its strategic portfolio optimization program in Consumer Brands.

The company maintains its fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting organic sales growth of 1.5 to 3.5%, with adjusted return on sales between 14.0 to 15.5% and adjusted EPS growth in the low to high single-digit percentage range.

Regional sales performance varied, with organic growth in IMEA (4.6%) and Asia-Pacific (3.6%), while North America (-5.6%) and Europe (-2.0%) saw declines.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Henkel VZ is on 08.05.2025.

The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 69,53EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,77EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.286,50PKT (+0,45 %).





