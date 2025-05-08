Henkel VZ: Strong Profitability Amid Expected Sales Growth
Henkel's Q1 2025 results reveal a complex financial landscape, marked by both challenges and achievements. With sales reaching approximately 5.2 billion euros, the company faced a nominal decrease of 1.4%. Adhesive Technologies shone with a 1.1% organic growth, while Consumer Brands struggled with a 3.5% decline. The strategic sale of its Retailer Brands in North America underscores Henkel's commitment to portfolio optimization. Looking ahead, Henkel anticipates organic growth between 1.5% and 3.5%, despite regional sales disparities.
- Henkel's Q1 2025 sales were approximately 5.2 billion euros, with a nominal decrease of -1.4% and an organic decrease of -1.0% compared to the previous year.
- Adhesive Technologies saw positive organic sales growth of 1.1%, driven by strong performance in the Mobility & Electronics sector, despite a challenging market environment.
- Consumer Brands experienced an organic sales decline of -3.5%, affected by subdued consumer demand and supply chain challenges, particularly in North America.
- Henkel completed the sale of its Retailer Brands business in North America, concluding its strategic portfolio optimization program in Consumer Brands.
- The company maintains its fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting organic sales growth of 1.5 to 3.5%, with adjusted return on sales between 14.0 to 15.5% and adjusted EPS growth in the low to high single-digit percentage range.
- Regional sales performance varied, with organic growth in IMEA (4.6%) and Asia-Pacific (3.6%), while North America (-5.6%) and Europe (-2.0%) saw declines.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Henkel VZ is on 08.05.2025.
The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 69,53EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,77EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 23.286,50PKT (+0,45 %).
