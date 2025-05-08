ecotel Q1: Boost in High-Margin Business Revenue

Total revenue for ecotel communication ag in Q1 2025 was 28.6 million EUR, an increase of 0.4 million EUR compared to the previous year.

Sales in the high-margin business customer segment grew by 6.9% to 12.4 million EUR, driven by successful major projects.

The Wholesale segment experienced a planned revenue decline to 16.1 million EUR, focusing on high-margin data business.

Gross profit increased from 8.3 million EUR to 8.8 million EUR, highlighting the effectiveness of focusing on high-margin business models.

Operating EBITDA rose from 1.8 million EUR to 1.9 million EUR, reflecting positive business development and investments in sales activities.

The Management Board confirmed the financial forecast for 2025, with group sales expected to be between 117 and 125 million EUR.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 13,000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






