    StartseiteAktienecotel communication AktieNachrichten zu ecotel communication
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ecotel Q1: Boost in High-Margin Business Revenue

    In Q1 2025, ecotel communication ag reported a revenue surge to 28.6 million EUR, marking strategic growth in high-margin sectors and affirming its robust financial trajectory.

    • Total revenue for ecotel communication ag in Q1 2025 was 28.6 million EUR, an increase of 0.4 million EUR compared to the previous year.
    • Sales in the high-margin business customer segment grew by 6.9% to 12.4 million EUR, driven by successful major projects.
    • The Wholesale segment experienced a planned revenue decline to 16.1 million EUR, focusing on high-margin data business.
    • Gross profit increased from 8.3 million EUR to 8.8 million EUR, highlighting the effectiveness of focusing on high-margin business models.
    • Operating EBITDA rose from 1.8 million EUR to 1.9 million EUR, reflecting positive business development and investments in sales activities.
    • The Management Board confirmed the financial forecast for 2025, with group sales expected to be between 117 and 125 million EUR.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at ecotel communication is on 08.05.2025.

    The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 13,000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    ecotel communication

    -2,99 %
    +7,14 %
    +11,57 %
    -4,26 %
    -5,92 %
    -53,92 %
    +92,86 %
    -23,30 %
    ISIN:DE0005854343WKN:585434





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ecotel Q1: Boost in High-Margin Business Revenue In Q1 2025, ecotel communication ag reported a revenue surge to 28.6 million EUR, marking strategic growth in high-margin sectors and affirming its robust financial trajectory.