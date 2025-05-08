11880 Solutions AG: Strong Q1 2025 Performance Maintains Stability
11880 Solutions AG demonstrated resilience in Q1 2025, maintaining steady revenues amidst economic challenges and insolvencies, with plans to boost its digital segment through AI innovations.
- 11880 Solutions AG reported stable business performance in Q1 2025 with consolidated revenues of EUR 13.8 million, slightly down from EUR 14.1 million in Q1 2024.
- Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions and a record number of corporate insolvencies, the company maintained its sales level and saw a year-over-year revenue increase in its digital business in March.
- Group EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR 0.3 million, down from EUR 0.9 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to temporary differences in vacation provisions.
- The digital segment generated EUR 11.1 million in revenue and EUR 0.4 million in EBITDA in Q1 2025, with plans to strengthen this segment through new product developments and proprietary AI solutions.
- The directory assistance segment reported EUR 2.7 million in revenue and stable EBITDA at minus EUR 0.1 million, with a focus on expanding call center services for business customers.
- The Q1 2025 release of 11880 Solutions AG is available for download, and the company is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges.
