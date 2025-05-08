PUMA's Q1: Flat Sales, Efficiency Gains Drive Growth

PUMA reported flat currency-adjusted sales in Q1 2025, with a slight increase of 0.1% to €2,076 million, and a decrease in gross profit margin by 60 basis points to 47.0%.

Operating expenses increased by 7.1% to €905 million, while adjusted EBIT excluding one-time costs decreased by 52.4% to €76 million.

PUMA's nextlevel cost efficiency programme is progressing, with a reduction of about 500 staff positions expected by the end of Q2 2025.

The company appointed Arthur Hoeld as CEO (effective 01 July 2025) and Matthias Bäumer as Chief Commercial Officer (effective 01 April 2025).

PUMA's Direct-to-Consumer business grew by 12%, driven by e-commerce, while the wholesale business declined by 4%, mainly due to the U.S. and China.

The outlook for FY 2025 includes currency-adjusted sales growth at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, adjusted EBIT between €520 million and €600 million, and CAPEX of around €300 million.

