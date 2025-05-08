KPS Boosts Profits Amid Market Challenges in Early 2024/25

KPS AG reported improved profitability in a strained market environment during the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

The company achieved revenues of €64.7 million, which is a 14.8% decrease compared to the same period last year, mainly due to cautious investment behavior in the retail sector.

Despite lower revenues, KPS AG recorded a positive EBITDA of €4.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 7.4%, marking a significant improvement from a negative EBITDA of €1.7 million in the previous year.

KPS AG made strong progress in gaining new customers and continued to adapt and expand its consulting services across its strategic business areas.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, expecting revenues between €129.5 million and €151.5 million, and EBITDA between €10.2 million and €14.9 million.

KPS AG is a leading consulting partner in the retail sector for digital transformation, recognized for its excellence and strong partner network, and is headquartered in Munich.

The next important date, Announcement of the figures for the first half of 2024/2025, at KPS is on 08.05.2025.

The price of KPS at the time of the news was 0,7680EUR and was up +3,50 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7920EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,13 % since publication.






