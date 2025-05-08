OHB SE: Unveils Q1 2025 Financial Results
OHB SE has soared to new financial heights, reporting record-breaking revenues and a robust order backlog in Q1 2025. Strategic expansions and pivotal contracts, including a new satellite order and a UK base, underscore their leadership in the space sector.
- Total revenues for OHB SE reached a historic high of EUR 242.4 million in Q1 2025, marking a 17% increase from the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10% year-on-year to EUR 22.1 million, while the operating result (EBITDA) slightly decreased to EUR 19.1 million.
- The order backlog grew by 34% year-on-year to EUR 2,314 million, with significant contributions from the SPACE SYSTEMS segment.
- A major order for a third satellite for the CO2M mission was booked, and OHB announced a new location in Bristol, UK, to strengthen its presence in the European space sector.
- The AEROSPACE segment saw the commercial utilization phase of the Ariane 6 launcher begin, with MT Aerospace AG as a key supplier.
- The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues of around EUR 1,200 million for 2025, with an expected EBITDA margin of around 9% and an EBIT margin of around 6%.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 70,90EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-0,56 %
+5,95 %
+25,35 %
+64,06 %
+120,43 %
+103,43 %
+274,70 %
+628,59 %
ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte