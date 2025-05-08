Turnaround play in global fashion, Initiate GFG with BUY

Emerging markets are poised for growth in online fashion, driven by a young, tech-savvy population that is growing at a rate faster than the global average. With GDP growth expected to outpace that of developed economies, an emerging middle class is gaining purchasing power, while online penetration, though still relatively low, is rapidly increasing. These dynamic trends set the stage for significant, mid-term growth opportunities in the online fashion sector.

Here, Global Fashion Group (GFG), a global fashion marketplace and retailer, connects global and local partner brands to more than 800m consumers. In doing so, GFG is the only pure online fashion-focussed platform of scale in its respective markets, combining the advantages of a global scale with deep local expertise and data-driven operations. It operates under its three well recognized local brands: “Dafiti” in LATAM, “ZALORA” in SEA and “THE ICONIC” in ANZ. The assortment reflects a combination of retail (61% of NMV) and the asset-light and growing marketplace business (39% of NMV), which serves as a flexible business model for partner brands and incurs no inventory risk and higher margins for GFG.