Payments Group Faces Legal Battle with SGT Capital LLC

Payments Group Holding (PGH) is involved in legal disputes with former major shareholder SGT Capital LLC and its affiliates over unpaid debts exceeding 5 million EUR.

SGT Capital LLC and its partners are accused of defaulting on loans and expenses, including a 3.6 million EUR loan and other overdue payments.

PGH is examining potential criminal law implications and claims for damages against SGT Capital LLC, which could amount to up to 100 million EUR.

Allegations of fraudulent intent are raised against SGT Capital LLC for attempting to offset debts with fictitious counterclaims, violating loan agreements.

PGH has initiated legal action to recover a 200k EUR loan and is preparing criminal complaints against SGT Capital LLC partners for potential criminal offenses.

Despite ongoing legal issues, PGH is focused on acquiring The Payments Group, a consortium of fintech companies, aiming for growth and market leadership in embedded financial products.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Payments Group Holding is on 12.06.2025.

The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,5300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






