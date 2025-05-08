Global Fashion Group S.A. (von NuWays AG): BUY

08.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Global Fashion Group S.A. ISIN: LU2010095458



Reason for the research: Initiation

Recommendation: BUY

from: 08.05.2025

Target price: EUR 0.80

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Turnaround play in global fashion, Initiate GFG with BUY

Emerging markets are poised for growth in online fashion, driven by a young, tech-savvy population that is growing at a rate faster than the global average. With GDP growth expected to outpace that of developed economies, an emerging middle class is gaining purchasing power, while online penetration, though still relatively low, is rapidly increasing. These dynamic trends set the stage for significant, midterm growth opportunities in the online fashion sector.



Here, Global Fashion Group (GFG), a global fashion marketplace and retailer, connects global and local partner brands to more than 800m consumers. In doing so, GFG is the only pure online fashion-focussed platform of scale in its respective markets, combining the advantages of a global scale with deep local expertise and data-driven operations. It operates under its three well recognized local brands: "Dafiti" in LATAM, "ZALORA" in SEA and "THE ICONIC" in ANZ. The assortment reflects a combination of retail (61% of NMV) and the asset-light and growing marketplace business (39% of NMV), which serves as a flexible business model for partner brands and incurs no inventory risk and higher margins for GFG.



Having been burdened by a lacklustre consumer sentiment over the past years, a turnaround is soon to materialize. The comfortable gross margin of 45% (FY'24) looks set to improve further thanks to an ongoing shift towards the asset-light Marketplace business model. Additionally, GFG continues to face underutilization of its fulfilment capacity (c. 57% in FY'24, eNuW). However, based on an optimistic consumer sentiment outlook in GFG's key regions, we anticipate growth to return as early as FY'26e. Thanks to operating leverage (due to high fixed costs in fulfilment and G&A), the adjusted EBITDA should improve significantly. As GFG's solid working capital management (neg. EUR 56m NWC in FY'24) comes with a negative 70 days cash conversion cycle, a return to growth should also lead to disproportionately improving cash generation.



With EUR 156m of net cash (Y/E'24), the market currently values GFG with a negative EV of EUR 95m. In light of a materialising turnaround and positive cash generation visible on the horizon, we regard the stock as mispriced. Hence, we recommend to BUY and initiate GFG with a PT of EUR 0.80, based on DCF.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32510.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2132720 08.05.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Global Fashion Group Aktie Die Global Fashion Group Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +3,10 % und einem Kurs von 0,266 auf Tradegate (08. Mai 2025, 07:58 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Global Fashion Group Aktie um +5,56 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,31 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Global Fashion Group bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 55,73 Mio..



Rating: BUY

Analyst:

