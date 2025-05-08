Original-Research
Global Fashion Group S.A. (von NuWays AG): BUY
- GFG als Turnaround-Play im Online-Mode-Sektor.
- Empfehlung: Kauf mit Kursziel von 0,80 EUR.
- Wachstumschancen durch junge, kaufkräftige Märkte.
Original-Research: Global Fashion Group S.A. - from NuWays AG
08.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to Global Fashion Group S.A.
Company Name: Global Fashion Group S.A. ISIN: LU2010095458
Reason for the research: Initiation
Recommendation: BUY
from: 08.05.2025
Target price: EUR 0.80
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Henry Wendisch
Turnaround play in global fashion, Initiate GFG with BUY
Emerging markets are poised for growth in online fashion, driven by a young, tech-savvy population that is growing at a rate faster than the global average. With GDP growth expected to outpace that
of developed economies, an emerging middle class is gaining purchasing power, while online penetration, though still relatively low, is rapidly increasing. These dynamic trends set the stage for
significant, midterm growth opportunities in the online fashion sector.
Here, Global Fashion Group (GFG), a global fashion marketplace and retailer, connects global and local partner brands to more than 800m consumers. In doing so, GFG is the only pure online
fashion-focussed platform of scale in its respective markets, combining the advantages of a global scale with deep local expertise and data-driven operations. It operates under its three well
recognized local brands: "Dafiti" in LATAM, "ZALORA" in SEA and "THE ICONIC" in ANZ. The assortment reflects a combination of retail (61% of NMV) and the asset-light and growing marketplace
business (39% of NMV), which serves as a flexible business model for partner brands and incurs no inventory risk and higher margins for GFG.
Having been burdened by a lacklustre consumer sentiment over the past years, a turnaround is soon to materialize. The comfortable gross margin of 45% (FY'24) looks set to improve further thanks to
an ongoing shift towards the asset-light Marketplace business model. Additionally, GFG continues to face underutilization of its fulfilment capacity (c. 57% in FY'24, eNuW). However, based on an
optimistic consumer sentiment outlook in GFG's key regions, we anticipate growth to return as early as FY'26e. Thanks to operating leverage (due to high fixed costs in fulfilment and G&A), the
adjusted EBITDA should improve significantly. As GFG's solid working capital management (neg. EUR 56m NWC in FY'24) comes with a negative 70 days cash conversion cycle, a return to growth should
also lead to disproportionately improving cash generation.
With EUR 156m of net cash (Y/E'24), the market currently values GFG with a negative EV of EUR 95m. In light of a materialising turnaround and positive cash generation visible on the horizon, we
regard the stock as mispriced. Hence, we recommend to BUY and initiate GFG with a PT of EUR 0.80, based on DCF.
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Global Fashion Group Aktie
Die Global Fashion Group Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +3,10 % und einem Kurs von 0,266 auf Tradegate (08. Mai 2025, 07:58 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Global Fashion Group Aktie um +5,56 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,31 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Global Fashion Group bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 55,73 Mio..
Global Fashion Group - Die Zalando der Schwellenländer mit hohem Kurspotenzial
seit dem 2. Halbjahr 2024 zeigen nun alle wichtigen Parameter klar nach oben,
der Ausblick vom Management war sehr gut, der positive Trend habe auch in den ersten Monaten 2025 angehalten,
klar kann man hier abwarten, bis man das erste mal die schwarze Null bei einem Quartalsbericht sieht, ( Q4/2025 heißer Tipp )
aber wenn das dann vermeldet wird, steht die Aktie bestimmt ein paar Hundert Prozent höher,
mit die wichtigste Währung bei online Retailern sind nun mal die aktiven Kunden,
und diese entwickeln sich bei der GFG nun klar in die Richtige Richtung wie die Präsentation zeigt;
die Aktie bleibt auf dem aktuellen Niveau ein klarer Kauf,
mit der Chance auf einen vervielfacher in relativ kurzer Zeit
der sehr hohe Nettocash Bestand von aktuell 164 Mio. Euro gibt zusätzliche Sicherheit bei der ganzen Story;
Bild: https://assets.wallstreet-online.de/_media/19121/board/20250305093135-77.png
folgendes habe ich in einem aktuellen Artikel im Manager Magazin gelesen:
Dazu kommen noch About Yous Handelsvolumen von rund 2 Milliarden Euro. Da die Übernahme insgesamt nur rund 1,1 Milliarden Euro kostet, sichert sich Zalando diesen Umsatz im Endeffekt für ein Umsatzmultiple von gut 0,5. Auch das ist ein guter Deal für Zalando.
ich rechne mal:
About You ist im Jahr 2024 gerade mal um 1,5% beim Umsatz gewachsen und hat einen Verlust erwirtschaftet.
Die Bilanz weist auch Netto Verbindlichkeiten von etwa 100 Mio. Euro auf.
Trotzdem war Zalando vor kurzem bereit dafür ein KUV von 0,55 zu bezahlen.
klar, strategisch passt About You sicherlich gut zu Zalando, und arbeitet nahe am break even,
aber About You war noch nicht Profitabel und hatte Netto Verbindlichkeiten,
ähnliche Kennzahlen die About You in 2024 erwirtschaftete, könnten wir bei der Global Fashion Group auch in 2025-2026 sehen,
dann eben wieder leichtes Umsatzwachstum und weitere Steigerung der Profitabilität,
on Top kommt eben noch der sehr hohe Cash Bestand bei GFG den About You so nicht hatte,
Würde man die GFG ähnlich wie About You also mit einem KUV von 0,5 bewerten wären das 400 Mio. oder 1,80 Euro je Aktie.
Aber da wir es ja mit Schwellenländern zu tun haben und About You schon ein reiferes Unternehmen ist, machen wir einfach mal einen Abschlag um die hälfte.
Auch bei einem KUV von nur 0,25 und 160 Mio. Netto Cash berücksichtigt hätten wir einen Wert von 1,60 Euro je Aktie.
Nur um hier mal das zukünftige Potential aufzuzeigen.
Aktuell wird die Global Fasion Group an der Börse nur mit einem KUV von 0,08 bewertet.
Wenn man die 164 Mio. Netto Cash bei der Bewertung mal einfach komplett ausblendet.
denke, die Trendwende läuft an, für mich besser als erwartet