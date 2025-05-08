Rhoen-Klinikum Steady in Q1 2025, Confirms Positive Outlook

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG treated 240,137 patients in Q1 2025, with an 8.3% revenue increase to EUR 414.7 million compared to Q1 2024.

EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR 22.6 million, with a consolidated profit of EUR 7.3 million, down from EUR 11.1 million in Q1 2024 due to the end of legislative funds for energy expenses and declining interest rates.

The company is well-prepared for future challenges through strategic positioning and collaboration with the Asklepios Group, maintaining high-quality healthcare and attractive working conditions.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG operates five hospital sites offering a full range of outpatient and inpatient care, ensuring tailored treatment for patients.

The 2025 outlook anticipates revenues of EUR 1.7 billion and EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million, with moderate improvements in non-financial performance indicators.

The forecast is subject to uncertainties from global crises, supply chain issues, and potential regulatory changes affecting medical service remuneration.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 14,550EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.






