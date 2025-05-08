FRIWO: Strong Q1 Orders, Cost Cuts Pay Off, Realignment on Track
FRIWO is soaring to new heights, showcasing remarkable growth and strategic foresight. With a staggering 60% surge in order intake, FRIWO is setting the stage for a promising future. The company is not only improving its financial standing but also laying the groundwork for sustainable success.
- FRIWO's order intake increased by over 60% in the first quarter, reaching 26.3 million euros.
- Group revenue for the first quarter was 19.3 million euros, with EBIT improving to -0.7 million euros despite negative one-off effects.
- FRIWO is on track to achieve 2025 targets, expecting consolidated revenue between 75 and 90 million euros and a balanced operating result.
- The company is implementing a new growth strategy, aiming for high single-digit percentage revenue growth and a sustainable EBIT margin of over 5% in the medium term.
- FRIWO's financial situation is expected to improve significantly with anticipated transaction-related cash inflows of around 30 million euros by the end of the year.
- The company plans to relocate its headquarters to a modern site in Ostbevern, suitable for a smaller workforce, by summer 2025.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at FRIWO is on 08.05.2025.
The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 8,2000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,83 % since publication.
+1,83 %
-2,91 %
+20,14 %
-51,73 %
-63,05 %
-76,68 %
-1,76 %
+14,26 %
ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte