FRIWO: Strong Q1 Orders, Cost Cuts Pay Off, Realignment on Track

FRIWO's order intake increased by over 60% in the first quarter, reaching 26.3 million euros.

Group revenue for the first quarter was 19.3 million euros, with EBIT improving to -0.7 million euros despite negative one-off effects.

FRIWO is on track to achieve 2025 targets, expecting consolidated revenue between 75 and 90 million euros and a balanced operating result.

The company is implementing a new growth strategy, aiming for high single-digit percentage revenue growth and a sustainable EBIT margin of over 5% in the medium term.

FRIWO's financial situation is expected to improve significantly with anticipated transaction-related cash inflows of around 30 million euros by the end of the year.

The company plans to relocate its headquarters to a modern site in Ostbevern, suitable for a smaller workforce, by summer 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at FRIWO is on 08.05.2025.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 8,2000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,83 % since publication.





