Cherry SE's Hygiene Line Transitions to Contour Design

Cherry SE and Contour Design have signed a contract for the transition of CHERRY's hygiene peripherals business, previously known as "Active Key."

The transaction is expected to close at the end of May 2025 and includes the transfer of all employees and relevant assets.

The purchase price is EUR 21 million, structured as a fixed cash component and a variable earn-out based on financial performance targets.

Contour Design aims to leverage growth opportunities in Europe, the USA, and the Middle East, focusing on healthcare and industrial sectors.

Cherry SE's CEO stated that selling the hygiene peripherals business will improve their cash position for restructuring and future investments in digital health.

Contour Design plans to reintroduce the Active Key brand and views this acquisition as a growth opportunity rather than a synergy case.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Cherry is on 14.05.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8380EUR and was down -2,44 % compared with the previous day.





