Marinomed Biotech Unveils Q1 2025 Results

Marinomed Biotech AG reported revenues of EUR 6.5 million in Q1 2025, a significant increase from EUR 0.7 million in Q1 2024.

The operating result for Q1 2025 was EUR 22.2 million, compared to a loss of EUR -1.9 million in Q1 2024, including a restructuring gain of EUR 18.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 4.5 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR 1.7 million in Q1 2024, despite ongoing investigations into a cyber fraud case.

The company completed the sale of its Carragelose business unit to Unither Pharmaceuticals, receiving an initial payment of EUR 5.0 million.

Marinomed's CEO emphasized the focus on maximizing earnouts from the Carragelose sale and commercializing assets from the Marinosolv platform.

The CFO noted that the company's improved cash position and restructured balance sheet reflect a successful transformation post-restructuring, with plans to achieve earnout payments of up to EUR 15 million.

