Introducing The New Morningstar ReadyEdge(TM) Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect(TM) Web Management Portal (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - The new ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar
Connect Web Management Portal are being showcased at Intersolar Europe Booth
B4.135. The ReadyEdge is Morningstar's second product released under its
innovative Integrated Series. This product line offers features that complement
and enhance their charge controller series to add complete site management
capabilities as well. This new product and web portal work together to create a
very powerful solution for off-grid power systems. A single ReadyEdge connects
with and communicates data from multiple Morningstar controllers and provides
visibility to users who are logged into the Morningstar Solar Connect web
portal. This provides installers, designers and integrators with a remote
aggregate view of all their systems in a single dashboard, as well as the
ability to gain more granular detail of one or more of their specific off-grid
system devices for detailed performance analysis.
The ReadyEdge can effectively integrate and act on information from a variety of
Morningstar Professional Series products, thereby greatly enhancing their
functionality and enabling them to gain broader energy management capabilities.
This allows site owners to better prioritize their energy sources, control and
prioritize critical loads and integrate operational data into a variety of
application specific software platforms. Other capabilities include:
Connect Web Management Portal are being showcased at Intersolar Europe Booth
B4.135. The ReadyEdge is Morningstar's second product released under its
innovative Integrated Series. This product line offers features that complement
and enhance their charge controller series to add complete site management
capabilities as well. This new product and web portal work together to create a
very powerful solution for off-grid power systems. A single ReadyEdge connects
with and communicates data from multiple Morningstar controllers and provides
visibility to users who are logged into the Morningstar Solar Connect web
portal. This provides installers, designers and integrators with a remote
aggregate view of all their systems in a single dashboard, as well as the
ability to gain more granular detail of one or more of their specific off-grid
system devices for detailed performance analysis.
The ReadyEdge can effectively integrate and act on information from a variety of
Morningstar Professional Series products, thereby greatly enhancing their
functionality and enabling them to gain broader energy management capabilities.
This allows site owners to better prioritize their energy sources, control and
prioritize critical loads and integrate operational data into a variety of
application specific software platforms. Other capabilities include:
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
- Program advanced generator or auxiliary charge system control
- Provide calculated State of Charge measurement as well as measure multiple
charge sources and load power consumption levels.
- Digitally Interface with leading Lithium Storage BMS systems for remote
internal battery data.
- Offer multiple industry-specific data protocols to support system integrations
using standards such as MODBUS and SNMP.
In addition to providing aggregate and granular site views, the Morningstar
Solar Connect web portal provides secure web-based device management scalable to
thousands of sites and offers the following features:
- Organization of sites along with the associated users and roles to manage them
- A dashboard view to enable broad visibility of all sites with proactive
notifications of important system events.
- Customizable graphical views of system data
- Ability to activate and assign ownership to any device with a simple and
secure device provisioning process
- Enterprise grade data storage, data transport and device protection to meet
the security needs of critical infrastructure
The ReadyEdge / Morningstar Solar Connect solution is "forward thinking" and can
be easily expanded in the future through Morningstar's flexible snap-in
ReadyBlocks. Please contact mailto:info@morningstarcorp.com if you want to learn
more about these exciting new products.
With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the most
extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-Morningstar
Corporation is the world's leading supplier of power electronics for off-grid
solar power systems. The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in
Newtown, Pennsylvania, with an engineering research and development center in
Maryland, and a global network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and
integration partners. For more information please visit
http://www.morningstarcorp.com/ .
Pressekontakt:
Brad Berwald
215-321-4457
mailto:bberwald@morningstarcorp.com
Morningstar Corporation
http://www.morningstarcorp.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71449/6028643
OTS: Morningstar Corporation
- Provide calculated State of Charge measurement as well as measure multiple
charge sources and load power consumption levels.
- Digitally Interface with leading Lithium Storage BMS systems for remote
internal battery data.
- Offer multiple industry-specific data protocols to support system integrations
using standards such as MODBUS and SNMP.
In addition to providing aggregate and granular site views, the Morningstar
Solar Connect web portal provides secure web-based device management scalable to
thousands of sites and offers the following features:
- Organization of sites along with the associated users and roles to manage them
- A dashboard view to enable broad visibility of all sites with proactive
notifications of important system events.
- Customizable graphical views of system data
- Ability to activate and assign ownership to any device with a simple and
secure device provisioning process
- Enterprise grade data storage, data transport and device protection to meet
the security needs of critical infrastructure
The ReadyEdge / Morningstar Solar Connect solution is "forward thinking" and can
be easily expanded in the future through Morningstar's flexible snap-in
ReadyBlocks. Please contact mailto:info@morningstarcorp.com if you want to learn
more about these exciting new products.
With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the most
extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-Morningstar
Corporation is the world's leading supplier of power electronics for off-grid
solar power systems. The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in
Newtown, Pennsylvania, with an engineering research and development center in
Maryland, and a global network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and
integration partners. For more information please visit
http://www.morningstarcorp.com/ .
Pressekontakt:
Brad Berwald
215-321-4457
mailto:bberwald@morningstarcorp.com
Morningstar Corporation
http://www.morningstarcorp.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71449/6028643
OTS: Morningstar Corporation
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte