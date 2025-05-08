    StartseiteAktienMorningstar AktieNachrichten zu Morningstar
    117 Aufrufe 117 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Introducing The New Morningstar ReadyEdge(TM) Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect(TM) Web Management Portal (FOTO)

    Munich, Germany (ots) - The new ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar
    Connect Web Management Portal are being showcased at Intersolar Europe Booth
    B4.135. The ReadyEdge is Morningstar's second product released under its
    innovative Integrated Series. This product line offers features that complement
    and enhance their charge controller series to add complete site management
    capabilities as well. This new product and web portal work together to create a
    very powerful solution for off-grid power systems. A single ReadyEdge connects
    with and communicates data from multiple Morningstar controllers and provides
    visibility to users who are logged into the Morningstar Solar Connect web
    portal. This provides installers, designers and integrators with a remote
    aggregate view of all their systems in a single dashboard, as well as the
    ability to gain more granular detail of one or more of their specific off-grid
    system devices for detailed performance analysis.

    The ReadyEdge can effectively integrate and act on information from a variety of
    Morningstar Professional Series products, thereby greatly enhancing their
    functionality and enabling them to gain broader energy management capabilities.
    This allows site owners to better prioritize their energy sources, control and
    prioritize critical loads and integrate operational data into a variety of
    application specific software platforms. Other capabilities include:

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bristol-Myers Squibb!
    Long
    42,97€
    Basispreis
    0,37
    Ask
    × 10,68
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    51,81€
    Basispreis
    0,45
    Ask
    × 9,47
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    - Program advanced generator or auxiliary charge system control
    - Provide calculated State of Charge measurement as well as measure multiple
    charge sources and load power consumption levels.
    - Digitally Interface with leading Lithium Storage BMS systems for remote
    internal battery data.
    - Offer multiple industry-specific data protocols to support system integrations
    using standards such as MODBUS and SNMP.

    In addition to providing aggregate and granular site views, the Morningstar
    Solar Connect web portal provides secure web-based device management scalable to
    thousands of sites and offers the following features:

    - Organization of sites along with the associated users and roles to manage them
    - A dashboard view to enable broad visibility of all sites with proactive
    notifications of important system events.
    - Customizable graphical views of system data
    - Ability to activate and assign ownership to any device with a simple and
    secure device provisioning process
    - Enterprise grade data storage, data transport and device protection to meet
    the security needs of critical infrastructure

    The ReadyEdge / Morningstar Solar Connect solution is "forward thinking" and can
    be easily expanded in the future through Morningstar's flexible snap-in
    ReadyBlocks. Please contact mailto:info@morningstarcorp.com if you want to learn
    more about these exciting new products.

    With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the most
    extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-Morningstar
    Corporation is the world's leading supplier of power electronics for off-grid
    solar power systems. The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in
    Newtown, Pennsylvania, with an engineering research and development center in
    Maryland, and a global network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and
    integration partners. For more information please visit
    http://www.morningstarcorp.com/ .

    Pressekontakt:

    Brad Berwald
    215-321-4457
    mailto:bberwald@morningstarcorp.com
    Morningstar Corporation
    http://www.morningstarcorp.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71449/6028643
    OTS: Morningstar Corporation


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Introducing The New Morningstar ReadyEdge(TM) Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect(TM) Web Management Portal (FOTO) The new ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal are being showcased at Intersolar Europe Booth B4.135. The ReadyEdge is Morningstar's second product released under its innovative Integrated Series. This product …