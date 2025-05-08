Introducing The New Morningstar ReadyEdge(TM) Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect(TM) Web Management Portal (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - The new ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar

Connect Web Management Portal are being showcased at Intersolar Europe Booth

B4.135. The ReadyEdge is Morningstar's second product released under its

innovative Integrated Series. This product line offers features that complement

and enhance their charge controller series to add complete site management

capabilities as well. This new product and web portal work together to create a

very powerful solution for off-grid power systems. A single ReadyEdge connects

with and communicates data from multiple Morningstar controllers and provides

visibility to users who are logged into the Morningstar Solar Connect web

portal. This provides installers, designers and integrators with a remote

aggregate view of all their systems in a single dashboard, as well as the

ability to gain more granular detail of one or more of their specific off-grid

system devices for detailed performance analysis.



The ReadyEdge can effectively integrate and act on information from a variety of

Morningstar Professional Series products, thereby greatly enhancing their

functionality and enabling them to gain broader energy management capabilities.

This allows site owners to better prioritize their energy sources, control and

prioritize critical loads and integrate operational data into a variety of

application specific software platforms. Other capabilities include:





