STO's Q1 2025 Turnover Drops 4.6% to €324.8M

Sto SE & Co. KGaA reported a 4.6% decline in consolidated turnover to EUR 324.8 million in Q1 2025 compared to the previous year.

Adverse weather conditions and negative trends in the construction sector, particularly in Germany, contributed to the decline.

The company's workforce decreased by 217 employees year-on-year, totaling 5,587 employees as of March 31, 2025.

The outlook for 2025 anticipates a consolidated turnover of EUR 1.57 billion and EBIT between EUR 51 million and EUR 71 million.

Turnover in the domestic market fell sharply by 9.5% to EUR 123.4 million, while foreign turnover decreased by 1.4% to EUR 201.4 million.

Despite uncertainties, Sto confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting a return on sales between 3.1% and 4.5% and a return on capital employed (ROCE) between 6.8% and 9.6%.

The price of STO at the time of the news was 116,50EUR and was up +0,60 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 117,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,77 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.146,59PKT (+0,09 %).





