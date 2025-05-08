Sky-Walls Unveils Smart Façade Module That Reduces Energy Use in Glass Towers at Intersolar 2025 / A Game-Changer in High-Rise Sustainability for Smart Cities (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - Cleantech innovator Sky-Walls Ltd. is set to debut its
revolutionary Autonomous Façade Module (AFM) at Intersolar Europe 2025 ,
offering a radically new approach to energy efficiency in glass-clad
skyscrapers. The patented smart module-now also available in a
photovoltaic-integrated version (AFM-PV) -transforms passive curtain walls into
active, climate-responsive systems.
High-rise buildings, iconic for their glass facades, are among the most
energy-consuming structures in the built environment. Sky-Walls' technology
addresses this architectural paradox: how to preserve transparency and
daylighting while drastically reducing HVAC loads and emissions.
"Our module uses AI and controlled airflow to adapt the thermal behaviour of the
glass in real time," says Hilany Yelloz , CTO at Sky-Walls. "It makes the
building envelope itself intelligent-cooling or retaining heat as needed. This
can reduce heating and cooling energy consumption by up to 30% annually."
Key Highlights of Sky-Walls' AFM Technology :
- Adaptive Air Cavities : Switch between insulation and ventilation on demand
- AI-Powered Thermal Logic : Autonomous heat retention or rejection, based on
real-time indoor/outdoor conditions
- BIPV Integration (AFM-PV) : Combines solar electricity and thermal energy
generation with active cooling for up to 15% more PV output
- Zero External Power : Fully self-sufficient using energy harvested from the PV
module itself
- Ideal for Spandrels in Curtain Walls : Makes non-transparent facade areas
productive and energy-intelligent
Sky-Walls was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Oren Aharon , and has since
received multiple public innovation grants recognizing the technology's
potential to dramatically cut building-related emissions.
With commercial pilots planned and certification pathways underway, Sky-Walls'
solution is primed to support LEED , BREEAM , and Net-Zero initiatives across
global cities.
Visit Sky-Walls at Hall C6, Booth 474 at Intersolar 2025 to experience the next
generation of energy-smart facades.
Pressekontakt:
Hilany Yelloz, CTO
mailto:hilanyyelloz@sky-walls.com
+972 55-316-2255
