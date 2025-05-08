Sky-Walls Unveils Smart Façade Module That Reduces Energy Use in Glass Towers at Intersolar 2025 / A Game-Changer in High-Rise Sustainability for Smart Cities (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - Cleantech innovator Sky-Walls Ltd. is set to debut its

revolutionary Autonomous Façade Module (AFM) at Intersolar Europe 2025 ,

offering a radically new approach to energy efficiency in glass-clad

skyscrapers. The patented smart module-now also available in a

photovoltaic-integrated version (AFM-PV) -transforms passive curtain walls into

active, climate-responsive systems.



High-rise buildings, iconic for their glass facades, are among the most

energy-consuming structures in the built environment. Sky-Walls' technology

addresses this architectural paradox: how to preserve transparency and

daylighting while drastically reducing HVAC loads and emissions.





"Our module uses AI and controlled airflow to adapt the thermal behaviour of the

glass in real time," says Hilany Yelloz , CTO at Sky-Walls. "It makes the

building envelope itself intelligent-cooling or retaining heat as needed. This

can reduce heating and cooling energy consumption by up to 30% annually."



Key Highlights of Sky-Walls' AFM Technology :



- Adaptive Air Cavities : Switch between insulation and ventilation on demand

- AI-Powered Thermal Logic : Autonomous heat retention or rejection, based on

real-time indoor/outdoor conditions

- BIPV Integration (AFM-PV) : Combines solar electricity and thermal energy

generation with active cooling for up to 15% more PV output

- Zero External Power : Fully self-sufficient using energy harvested from the PV

module itself

- Ideal for Spandrels in Curtain Walls : Makes non-transparent facade areas

productive and energy-intelligent



Sky-Walls was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Oren Aharon , and has since

received multiple public innovation grants recognizing the technology's

potential to dramatically cut building-related emissions.



With commercial pilots planned and certification pathways underway, Sky-Walls'

solution is primed to support LEED , BREEAM , and Net-Zero initiatives across

global cities.



Visit Sky-Walls at Hall C6, Booth 474 at Intersolar 2025 to experience the next

generation of energy-smart facades.



Pressekontakt:



Hilany Yelloz, CTO

mailto:hilanyyelloz@sky-walls.com

+972 55-316-2255



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179605/6028989

OTS: Sky-Walls LTD







