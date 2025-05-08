Economist Impact and Infosys Launch The Sustainability Atlas to Help Businesses Navigate a Sustainable Future
London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the new
AI-powered tool delivers sustainability-focused insights for business leaders
and policymakers
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Economist
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Economist Impact
.economist.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C2f3577c775004d9defa
208dd8c9b3833%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638821320466233574%7C
Unknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMi
IsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ggAguiVcXP2Yl7AsBSjwPnze7p
, an arm of The Economist Group that
collaborates with organizations worldwide to further their missions, together
announced the launch of The Sustainability Atlas (https://apc01.safelinks.protec
tion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fimpact.economist.com%2Fsustainability-atlas&
data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C2f3577c775004d9defa208dd8c9b3833%7C63
ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638821320466254346%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZs
b3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIs
IldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Vm6EVgcvBqycjzE0b0uNBkpx8S4oAHTNPZ4SZHZ1rwE%
to help businesses navigate a sustainable future. Leveraging
Infosys Topaz
, an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, the new AI-powered
tool serves as a gateway to sustainability-focused insights, providing business
leaders and policymakers with data and intelligence to inform decisions that
will drive meaningful climate action.
Drawing on insights from 18 Economist Impact indices, consisting of 1700+
indicators, and 500 reports and articles, The Sustainability Atlas aims to
provide clear and succinct responses to sustainability-related questions. This
offers an efficient way to gain a holistic view of the sustainability landscape
in different geographies around the world.
Key features of The Sustainability Atlas include:
- Insights across a range of sustainability topics: The Atlas' chatbot provides
succinct answers to users' sustainability questions, informed by sources that
can be trusted and scrutinized across a wide range of topics from climate
resilience and circular economy to social inclusion.
- Cross-geography comparison capabilities: The interactive globe feature of the
Atlas allows users to understand and compare the state of sustainability
between two countries and cities across a range of metrics measuring food
