Economist Impact and Infosys Launch The Sustainability Atlas to Help Businesses Navigate a Sustainable Future

London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the newAI-powered tool delivers sustainability-focused insights for business leadersand policymakersInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and EconomistImpact (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fimpact.economist.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C2f3577c775004d9defa208dd8c9b3833%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638821320466233574%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ggAguiVcXP2Yl7AsBSjwPnze7pTKWFtIRuuVOdWKGK8%3D&reserved=0) , an arm of The Economist Group thatcollaborates with organizations worldwide to further their missions, togetherannounced the launch of The Sustainability Atlas (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fimpact.economist.com%2Fsustainability-atlas&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C2f3577c775004d9defa208dd8c9b3833%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638821320466254346%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Vm6EVgcvBqycjzE0b0uNBkpx8S4oAHTNPZ4SZHZ1rwE%3D&reserved=0) to help businesses navigate a sustainable future. LeveragingInfosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , anAI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, the new AI-poweredtool serves as a gateway to sustainability-focused insights, providing businessleaders and policymakers with data and intelligence to inform decisions thatwill drive meaningful climate action.Drawing on insights from 18 Economist Impact indices, consisting of 1700+indicators, and 500 reports and articles, The Sustainability Atlas aims toprovide clear and succinct responses to sustainability-related questions. Thisoffers an efficient way to gain a holistic view of the sustainability landscapein different geographies around the world.Key features of The Sustainability Atlas include:- Insights across a range of sustainability topics: The Atlas' chatbot providessuccinct answers to users' sustainability questions, informed by sources thatcan be trusted and scrutinized across a wide range of topics from climateresilience and circular economy to social inclusion.- Cross-geography comparison capabilities: The interactive globe feature of theAtlas allows users to understand and compare the state of sustainabilitybetween two countries and cities across a range of metrics measuring food