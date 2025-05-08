    StartseiteAktienInfosys AktieNachrichten zu Infosys
    Economist Impact and Infosys Launch The Sustainability Atlas to Help Businesses Navigate a Sustainable Future

    London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the new
    AI-powered tool delivers sustainability-focused insights for business leaders
    and policymakers

    Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an
    AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, the new AI-powered
    tool serves as a gateway to sustainability-focused insights, providing business
    leaders and policymakers with data and intelligence to inform decisions that
    will drive meaningful climate action.

    Drawing on insights from 18 Economist Impact indices, consisting of 1700+
    indicators, and 500 reports and articles, The Sustainability Atlas aims to
    provide clear and succinct responses to sustainability-related questions. This
    offers an efficient way to gain a holistic view of the sustainability landscape
    in different geographies around the world.

    Key features of The Sustainability Atlas include:

    - Insights across a range of sustainability topics: The Atlas' chatbot provides
    succinct answers to users' sustainability questions, informed by sources that
    can be trusted and scrutinized across a wide range of topics from climate
    resilience and circular economy to social inclusion.
    - Cross-geography comparison capabilities: The interactive globe feature of the
    Atlas allows users to understand and compare the state of sustainability
    between two countries and cities across a range of metrics measuring food
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
