HYXiPOWER Goes Beyond with Automotive-Grade Safety at Intersolar 2025 (FOTO)

    Munich, Germany (ots) - HYXiPOWER returns to Intersolar 2025 in Munich, the
    world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, showcasing its full product
    lineup across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility-scale
    applications - breaking boundaries to power every scenario.

    Beyond Safety: Bringing Automotive-Grade Design to Life

    Driven by the "Spirit of Super Five" - Super Service, Super Usability, Super
    Performance, Super ValuE, and Super Reliability - HYXiPOWER continues to deliver
    solutions that go beyond expectation, leading the way towards a cleaner, greener
    future through exceptional simplicity, advanced safety, and innovation.

    At booth B4-170, HYXiPOWER officially launched its innovation-driven All-in-One
    ESS, setting a new industry benchmark by achieving zero injection without
    external meters or CTs needed. Engineered with automotive-grade standards, the
    system integrates A+ grade cells, advanced BMS, smoke detection, and
    explosion-proof valves. Its plug-and-play design seamlessly fits existing
    distribution boxes without rewiring and works effortlessly with third-party
    inverters. Available from 6 kW to 15 kW, and expandable from 10 kWh to 25 kWh,
    it supports 160% PV input overmatching, 150% instant off-grid overload with
    three-phase unbalanced output. Built-in AFCI and Type II surge protection
    deliver intelligent, durable, and efficient energy storage-all in one.

    Beyond Applications: Innovation for Every Needs

    Highlighting its commitment to full-scenario coverage, HYXiPOWER also introduced
    its Air-Cooling ESS and Balcony Micro Storage System. The Air-Cooling ESS, built
    with A+ grade cells, ensures high safety and reliability. Its flexible,
    plug-and-play design supports up to eight units in parallel, with integrated EMS
    and remote O&M simplifying deployment and maintenance.

    The Balcony Micro Storage System offers a 2,560Wh battery capacity (expandable
    to three units, maximum 10.24kWh), delivering up to 1,200W output and supporting
    low-power DC devices. Its compatibility with microinverters and simple
    installation further underline HYXiPOWER's pursuit of usability.

    "Energy belongs to everyone. At HYXiPOWER, our products design with purpose -
    prioritizing safety, simplicity, and seamless experience, grounded in
    automotive-grade engineering," said Han Yin, General Manager of HYXiPOWER
    Europe.

    Beyond Collaboration: Growing Stronger with Global Partners

    HYXiPOWER also celebrated new partnerships with global partners, including
    Multipunkt GmbH (Germany), EVOLUSOLAR ENERGY (France), BM Energy (Netherlands),
    CONNECTOWAY (Brazil) etc., strengthening its global presence and advancing the
    adoption of clean energy.

    David Shen, General Manager of HYXiPOWER Overseas Business Center, stated,
    "These collaborations has deepened our global network. Together with our
    partners, we go beyond today's needs, act as both guardians and driving forces
    behind the global transition to sustainable energy."

