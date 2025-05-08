HYXiPOWER Goes Beyond with Automotive-Grade Safety at Intersolar 2025 (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - HYXiPOWER returns to Intersolar 2025 in Munich, the

world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, showcasing its full product

lineup across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility-scale

applications - breaking boundaries to power every scenario.



Beyond Safety: Bringing Automotive-Grade Design to Life





Driven by the "Spirit of Super Five" - Super Service, Super Usability, Super

Performance, Super ValuE, and Super Reliability - HYXiPOWER continues to deliver

solutions that go beyond expectation, leading the way towards a cleaner, greener

future through exceptional simplicity, advanced safety, and innovation.



At booth B4-170, HYXiPOWER officially launched its innovation-driven All-in-One

ESS, setting a new industry benchmark by achieving zero injection without

external meters or CTs needed. Engineered with automotive-grade standards, the

system integrates A+ grade cells, advanced BMS, smoke detection, and

explosion-proof valves. Its plug-and-play design seamlessly fits existing

distribution boxes without rewiring and works effortlessly with third-party

inverters. Available from 6 kW to 15 kW, and expandable from 10 kWh to 25 kWh,

it supports 160% PV input overmatching, 150% instant off-grid overload with

three-phase unbalanced output. Built-in AFCI and Type II surge protection

deliver intelligent, durable, and efficient energy storage-all in one.



Beyond Applications: Innovation for Every Needs



Highlighting its commitment to full-scenario coverage, HYXiPOWER also introduced

its Air-Cooling ESS and Balcony Micro Storage System. The Air-Cooling ESS, built

with A+ grade cells, ensures high safety and reliability. Its flexible,

plug-and-play design supports up to eight units in parallel, with integrated EMS

and remote O&M simplifying deployment and maintenance.



The Balcony Micro Storage System offers a 2,560Wh battery capacity (expandable

to three units, maximum 10.24kWh), delivering up to 1,200W output and supporting

low-power DC devices. Its compatibility with microinverters and simple

installation further underline HYXiPOWER's pursuit of usability.



"Energy belongs to everyone. At HYXiPOWER, our products design with purpose -

prioritizing safety, simplicity, and seamless experience, grounded in

automotive-grade engineering," said Han Yin, General Manager of HYXiPOWER

Europe.



Beyond Collaboration: Growing Stronger with Global Partners



HYXiPOWER also celebrated new partnerships with global partners, including

Multipunkt GmbH (Germany), EVOLUSOLAR ENERGY (France), BM Energy (Netherlands),

CONNECTOWAY (Brazil) etc., strengthening its global presence and advancing the

adoption of clean energy.



David Shen, General Manager of HYXiPOWER Overseas Business Center, stated,

"These collaborations has deepened our global network. Together with our

partners, we go beyond today's needs, act as both guardians and driving forces

behind the global transition to sustainable energy."



Pressekontakt:



Chloe Ng, mailto:chloe.ng@hyxipower.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179642/6029362

OTS: HYXiPOWER







