HYXiPOWER Goes Beyond with Automotive-Grade Safety at Intersolar 2025 (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - HYXiPOWER returns to Intersolar 2025 in Munich, the
world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, showcasing its full product
lineup across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility-scale
applications - breaking boundaries to power every scenario.
Beyond Safety: Bringing Automotive-Grade Design to Life
Driven by the "Spirit of Super Five" - Super Service, Super Usability, Super
Performance, Super ValuE, and Super Reliability - HYXiPOWER continues to deliver
solutions that go beyond expectation, leading the way towards a cleaner, greener
future through exceptional simplicity, advanced safety, and innovation.
At booth B4-170, HYXiPOWER officially launched its innovation-driven All-in-One
ESS, setting a new industry benchmark by achieving zero injection without
external meters or CTs needed. Engineered with automotive-grade standards, the
system integrates A+ grade cells, advanced BMS, smoke detection, and
explosion-proof valves. Its plug-and-play design seamlessly fits existing
distribution boxes without rewiring and works effortlessly with third-party
inverters. Available from 6 kW to 15 kW, and expandable from 10 kWh to 25 kWh,
it supports 160% PV input overmatching, 150% instant off-grid overload with
three-phase unbalanced output. Built-in AFCI and Type II surge protection
deliver intelligent, durable, and efficient energy storage-all in one.
Beyond Applications: Innovation for Every Needs
Highlighting its commitment to full-scenario coverage, HYXiPOWER also introduced
its Air-Cooling ESS and Balcony Micro Storage System. The Air-Cooling ESS, built
with A+ grade cells, ensures high safety and reliability. Its flexible,
plug-and-play design supports up to eight units in parallel, with integrated EMS
and remote O&M simplifying deployment and maintenance.
The Balcony Micro Storage System offers a 2,560Wh battery capacity (expandable
to three units, maximum 10.24kWh), delivering up to 1,200W output and supporting
low-power DC devices. Its compatibility with microinverters and simple
installation further underline HYXiPOWER's pursuit of usability.
"Energy belongs to everyone. At HYXiPOWER, our products design with purpose -
prioritizing safety, simplicity, and seamless experience, grounded in
automotive-grade engineering," said Han Yin, General Manager of HYXiPOWER
Europe.
Beyond Collaboration: Growing Stronger with Global Partners
HYXiPOWER also celebrated new partnerships with global partners, including
Multipunkt GmbH (Germany), EVOLUSOLAR ENERGY (France), BM Energy (Netherlands),
CONNECTOWAY (Brazil) etc., strengthening its global presence and advancing the
adoption of clean energy.
David Shen, General Manager of HYXiPOWER Overseas Business Center, stated,
"These collaborations has deepened our global network. Together with our
partners, we go beyond today's needs, act as both guardians and driving forces
behind the global transition to sustainable energy."
