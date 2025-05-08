Swissbit introduces iShield Key 2
One key for phishing-resistant login and physical access (FOTO)
Westford, Massachusetts, USA (ots) - Swissbit, a leading provider of storage and
security solutions, announces the launch of the iShield Key 2, its
next-generation hardware authenticator for enterprise and public sector use.
Built on the FIDO2 standard, it supports phishing-resistant, passwordless
authentication with capacity for up to 300 Passkeys. Pro models add HOTP, TOTP,
and PIV smartcard functionality, while the unique MIFARE variant enables
combined digital and physical access control. A FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified
version is available for high-security environments. All models feature a
compact, industrial-grade design manufactured in Berlin, Germany.
At launch, the iShield Key 2 is available with USB-C, with USB-A variants
scheduled for release by end of Q2 2025. All models support NFC for contactless
use. The portfolio consists of three main lines: iShield Key 2, iShield Key 2
MIFARE, and iShield Key 2 FIPS. Each line is available in a base FIDO2-only
version and a Pro version supporting HOTP, TOTP, and PIV. This breadth allows
organizations to select the authenticator that best fits their specific
requirements and use cases. Variants with FIDO Enterprise Attestation are also
available, allowing organizations to restrict access to verified, company-issued
security keys.
Physical access control and beyond
Thanks to NXP's advanced chip technology, the iShield Key 2 MIFARE supports
DESFire EV3, enabling true hybrid usage. This allows the key to integrate
seamlessly into daily workflows and support custom applications based on MIFARE
technology - ideal for use cases such as time tracking, payment, or campus ID
cards. Swissbit also offers optional support for leading access control
technologies such as HID SEOS and LEGIC advant / LEGIC neon.
Update Capabilities
All iShield Key 2 models can be remotely updated by using secure channel
protocols which allows the provisioning of new firmware versions and
applications to devices in the field.
About Swissbit
Swissbit AG is the leading European technology company for data storage and
security solutions. Founded in 2001, Swissbit operates offices in Switzerland
(HQ), Germany, the USA, Japan, and Taiwan, and maintains its own semiconductor
production facility in Berlin, Germany.
Contact:
PR Contact
Swissbit AG
Marian Weber
Industriestrasse 4
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Tel: +49 172 854 88 26
Email: mailto:marian.weber@swissbit.com
http://www.swissbit.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42948/6029425
OTS: Swissbit AG
