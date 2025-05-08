One key for phishing-resistant login and physical access (FOTO)

    StartseiteAktienNXP Semiconductors AktieNachrichten zu NXP Semiconductors

    Swissbit introduces iShield Key 2

    One key for phishing-resistant login and physical access

    Westford, Massachusetts, USA (ots) - Swissbit, a leading provider of storage and
    security solutions, announces the launch of the iShield Key 2, its
    next-generation hardware authenticator for enterprise and public sector use.
    Built on the FIDO2 standard, it supports phishing-resistant, passwordless
    authentication with capacity for up to 300 Passkeys. Pro models add HOTP, TOTP,
    and PIV smartcard functionality, while the unique MIFARE variant enables
    combined digital and physical access control. A FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified
    version is available for high-security environments. All models feature a
    compact, industrial-grade design manufactured in Berlin, Germany.

    At launch, the iShield Key 2 is available with USB-C, with USB-A variants
    scheduled for release by end of Q2 2025. All models support NFC for contactless
    use. The portfolio consists of three main lines: iShield Key 2, iShield Key 2
    MIFARE, and iShield Key 2 FIPS. Each line is available in a base FIDO2-only
    version and a Pro version supporting HOTP, TOTP, and PIV. This breadth allows
    organizations to select the authenticator that best fits their specific
    requirements and use cases. Variants with FIDO Enterprise Attestation are also
    available, allowing organizations to restrict access to verified, company-issued
    security keys.

    Physical access control and beyond

    Thanks to NXP's advanced chip technology, the iShield Key 2 MIFARE supports
    DESFire EV3, enabling true hybrid usage. This allows the key to integrate
    seamlessly into daily workflows and support custom applications based on MIFARE
    technology - ideal for use cases such as time tracking, payment, or campus ID
    cards. Swissbit also offers optional support for leading access control
    technologies such as HID SEOS and LEGIC advant / LEGIC neon.

    Update Capabilities

    All iShield Key 2 models can be remotely updated by using secure channel
    protocols which allows the provisioning of new firmware versions and
    applications to devices in the field.

    About Swissbit

    Swissbit AG is the leading European technology company for data storage and
    security solutions. Founded in 2001, Swissbit operates offices in Switzerland
    (HQ), Germany, the USA, Japan, and Taiwan, and maintains its own semiconductor
    production facility in Berlin, Germany.

    Contact:

    PR Contact
    Swissbit AG
    Marian Weber
    Industriestrasse 4
    9552 Bronschhofen
    Switzerland
    Tel: +49 172 854 88 26
    Email: mailto:marian.weber@swissbit.com
    http://www.swissbit.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42948/6029425
    OTS: Swissbit AG


