One key for phishing-resistant login and physical access (FOTO)

Westford, Massachusetts, USA (ots) - Swissbit, a leading provider of storage and

security solutions, announces the launch of the iShield Key 2, its

next-generation hardware authenticator for enterprise and public sector use.

Built on the FIDO2 standard, it supports phishing-resistant, passwordless

authentication with capacity for up to 300 Passkeys. Pro models add HOTP, TOTP,

and PIV smartcard functionality, while the unique MIFARE variant enables

combined digital and physical access control. A FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified

version is available for high-security environments. All models feature a

compact, industrial-grade design manufactured in Berlin, Germany.



At launch, the iShield Key 2 is available with USB-C, with USB-A variants

scheduled for release by end of Q2 2025. All models support NFC for contactless

use. The portfolio consists of three main lines: iShield Key 2, iShield Key 2

MIFARE, and iShield Key 2 FIPS. Each line is available in a base FIDO2-only

version and a Pro version supporting HOTP, TOTP, and PIV. This breadth allows

organizations to select the authenticator that best fits their specific

requirements and use cases. Variants with FIDO Enterprise Attestation are also

available, allowing organizations to restrict access to verified, company-issued

security keys.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu NXP Semiconductors N.V.! Long 174,60€ 1,37 × 12,26 Zum Produkt Short 202,87€ 1,39 × 12,09 Zum Produkt