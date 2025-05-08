Discover Key Insights at AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Investor Day 2025

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS presented its "Path to Growth" strategy at the Investor Day 2025, focusing on sustainable and profitable growth.

The company has transitioned from a payment solutions provider to an applied technology provider specializing in digital technologies and AI.

Key growth pillars include geographical expansion, market share growth, and enhancement of products and services.

Revised medium-term financial targets for 2025-2027 include 6-7% average annual organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 15%-17%.

AUSTRIACARD commits to a progressive dividend of 20-25% of net profit and a Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5 to 2 times, excluding M&A activity.

The company aims to invest in talent and strategic acquisitions to enhance its offerings and market positioning across various regions.

The price of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS at the time of the news was 5,9300EUR and was down -0,59 % compared with the previous day.





