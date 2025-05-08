Eco Green Energy Launches Integrated PV + BESS Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, Reveals Plans for European Manufacturing (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Eco Green Energy, a global clean energy solutions provider, will

officially unveil its next-generation integrated solar and battery storage

solutions for European markets, at Intersolar Europe 2025 . As part of its

strategic roadmap, the company will also share plans to expand its manufacturing

footprint to Europe , with an initial focus on France.



With over 18 years of experience, 3GW+ of installed capacity, and presence in

75+ countries, Eco Green Energy is reinforcing its role as a full-scope provider

for EPCs, developers, and industrial clients worldwide.





The announcement will take place during a press conference on May 9 at 13:00 ,

at the official Press Conference Room, Messe München.



Press Conference Highlights:



- Launch of GAIA Core 211kWh BESS - an all-in-one energy storage system with

integrated PCS, EMS, and fire protection, designed for C&I use

- Debut of new product innovations:

- Neptune Floating PV System for water-based solar deployment

- Atlas Flex flexible PV modules for mobile, marine, and off-grid uses

- Atlas Agri Series for agrivoltaic projects

- Introduction of utility-scale modules: 500W Full Black TOPCon-R and 725W

high-output panel

- Strategic outlook on EU manufacturing - initial plans to localize production

in France

- Project case studies from LATAM, SEA, and the marine sector , supporting ESG

and energy independence goals.



Press Conference Details



Date: May 9, 2025



Time: 13:00 - 13:40 CET



Location: Press Conference Room, Messe München, Intersolar Europe



Booth: A1.159



Journalists and media representatives are invited to attend the press conference

and meet key company executives. Press kits, product documentation, and

interview opportunities will be available on site.



Name: Ina Almpanti

Phone and WhatsApp: +86 18917495159

Email: mailto:marketing5@eco-greenenergy.com

Website: http://www.eco-greenenergy.com



