Eco Green Energy Launches Integrated PV + BESS Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, Reveals Plans for European Manufacturing (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Eco Green Energy, a global clean energy solutions provider, will
officially unveil its next-generation integrated solar and battery storage
solutions for European markets, at Intersolar Europe 2025 . As part of its
strategic roadmap, the company will also share plans to expand its manufacturing
footprint to Europe , with an initial focus on France.
With over 18 years of experience, 3GW+ of installed capacity, and presence in
75+ countries, Eco Green Energy is reinforcing its role as a full-scope provider
for EPCs, developers, and industrial clients worldwide.
The announcement will take place during a press conference on May 9 at 13:00 ,
at the official Press Conference Room, Messe München.
Press Conference Highlights:
- Launch of GAIA Core 211kWh BESS - an all-in-one energy storage system with
integrated PCS, EMS, and fire protection, designed for C&I use
- Debut of new product innovations:
- Neptune Floating PV System for water-based solar deployment
- Atlas Flex flexible PV modules for mobile, marine, and off-grid uses
- Atlas Agri Series for agrivoltaic projects
- Introduction of utility-scale modules: 500W Full Black TOPCon-R and 725W
high-output panel
- Strategic outlook on EU manufacturing - initial plans to localize production
in France
- Project case studies from LATAM, SEA, and the marine sector , supporting ESG
and energy independence goals.
Press Conference Details
Date: May 9, 2025
Time: 13:00 - 13:40 CET
Location: Press Conference Room, Messe München, Intersolar Europe
Booth: A1.159
Journalists and media representatives are invited to attend the press conference
and meet key company executives. Press kits, product documentation, and
interview opportunities will be available on site.
Pressekontakt:
Name: Ina Almpanti
Phone and WhatsApp: +86 18917495159
Email: mailto:marketing5@eco-greenenergy.com
Website: http://www.eco-greenenergy.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162932/6029753

Name: Ina Almpanti
Phone and WhatsApp: +86 18917495159
Email: mailto:marketing5@eco-greenenergy.com
Website: http://www.eco-greenenergy.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162932/6029753
