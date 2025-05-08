    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Eco Green Energy Launches Integrated PV + BESS Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, Reveals Plans for European Manufacturing (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - Eco Green Energy, a global clean energy solutions provider, will
    officially unveil its next-generation integrated solar and battery storage
    solutions for European markets, at Intersolar Europe 2025 . As part of its
    strategic roadmap, the company will also share plans to expand its manufacturing
    footprint to Europe , with an initial focus on France.

    With over 18 years of experience, 3GW+ of installed capacity, and presence in
    75+ countries, Eco Green Energy is reinforcing its role as a full-scope provider
    for EPCs, developers, and industrial clients worldwide.

    The announcement will take place during a press conference on May 9 at 13:00 ,
    at the official Press Conference Room, Messe München.

    Press Conference Highlights:

    - Launch of GAIA Core 211kWh BESS - an all-in-one energy storage system with
    integrated PCS, EMS, and fire protection, designed for C&I use
    - Debut of new product innovations:
    - Neptune Floating PV System for water-based solar deployment
    - Atlas Flex flexible PV modules for mobile, marine, and off-grid uses
    - Atlas Agri Series for agrivoltaic projects
    - Introduction of utility-scale modules: 500W Full Black TOPCon-R and 725W
    high-output panel
    - Strategic outlook on EU manufacturing - initial plans to localize production
    in France
    - Project case studies from LATAM, SEA, and the marine sector , supporting ESG
    and energy independence goals.

    Press Conference Details

    Date: May 9, 2025

    Time: 13:00 - 13:40 CET

    Location: Press Conference Room, Messe München, Intersolar Europe

    Booth: A1.159

    Journalists and media representatives are invited to attend the press conference
    and meet key company executives. Press kits, product documentation, and
    interview opportunities will be available on site.

