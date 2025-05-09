2025 Success: All Businesses Exceed Expectations
Lonza Group AG starts 2025 strong, with robust growth in the CDMO segment and strategic advancements, including new facilities and a streamlined operational model under the 'One Lonza' strategy.
- Lonza Group AG reported strong performance in Q1 2025 across all businesses, aligning with its full-year expectations for 2025.
- The CDMO segment showed robust commercial demand, with a projected CER sales growth of nearly 20% and a CORE EBITDA margin approaching 30% for the year.
- The Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) division is expected to return to low-to-mid-single-digit CER sales growth in 2025, with improving CORE EBITDA margins.
- Lonza is progressing well with growth projects, including new facilities for highly potent APIs and large-scale Mammalian drug substances, with operations expected to start in 2025 and 2027.
- The company successfully completed a share buyback program, repurchasing 4.24 million shares for CHF 2 billion at an average price of CHF 471.73.
- Lonza has transitioned to a simplified operating model under its "One Lonza" strategy, replacing its previous divisional structure with three new CDMO Business Platforms.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 23.07.2025.
