Krones' Profitable Surge: A Promising Start to 2025
Krones AG has kicked off 2025 with a robust performance, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess. With a 6.8% surge in order intake and a 13.1% revenue boost, the company aligns with its growth targets. The EBITDA margin and ROCE have both seen commendable improvements, reflecting operational efficiency. Despite economic challenges, Krones remains on a steady growth trajectory, bolstered by a strong order backlog.
Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
- Krones AG reported a 6.8% increase in order intake for Q1 2025, totaling €1,435.9 million compared to Q4 2024.
- Revenue for the first three months of 2025 rose by 13.1% year-on-year to €1,410.0 million, aligning with the company's annual growth guidance of 7% to 9%.
- The EBITDA margin improved from 10.1% in the previous year to 10.6% in Q1 2025, remaining within the guidance range for the year.
- Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) increased to 20.5% in Q1 2025, up from 19.0% the previous year, with free cash flow before M&A activities at €165.2 million.
- Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE between 18% and 20%.
- Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Krones maintained a stable and profitable growth path, supported by a strong order backlog of €4,315.4 million as of March 31, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report as of March 31, 2025., at KRONES is on 09.05.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.620,02PKT (+1,14 %).
+1,28 %
+3,42 %
+21,70 %
+3,67 %
+3,42 %
+75,74 %
+137,32 %
+34,65 %
+1.458,73 %
ISIN:DE0006335003WKN:633500
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte