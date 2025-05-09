Krones' Profitable Surge: A Promising Start to 2025

Krones AG reported a 6.8% increase in order intake for Q1 2025, totaling €1,435.9 million compared to Q4 2024.

Revenue for the first three months of 2025 rose by 13.1% year-on-year to €1,410.0 million, aligning with the company's annual growth guidance of 7% to 9%.

The EBITDA margin improved from 10.1% in the previous year to 10.6% in Q1 2025, remaining within the guidance range for the year.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) increased to 20.5% in Q1 2025, up from 19.0% the previous year, with free cash flow before M&A activities at €165.2 million.

Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE between 18% and 20%.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Krones maintained a stable and profitable growth path, supported by a strong order backlog of €4,315.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report as of March 31, 2025., at KRONES is on 09.05.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.620,02PKT (+1,14 %).





