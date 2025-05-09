Commerzbank's Stellar Quarter: Net Commission Income Soars!

Commerzbank reported a strong quarterly result with a 13% increase in operating result to €1.2 billion and a net result of €834 million, the highest since 2011.

Revenues rose by 12% to €3.1 billion, with net commission income growing by 6% to €1 billion.

The cost-income ratio improved by 2 percentage points to 56%, below the full-year target of 57%.

The bank recorded moderate risk results of minus €123 million, maintaining a robust loan book with a non-performing exposure ratio of 1.0%.

Commerzbank achieved a double-digit return on tangible equity (Net RoTE) of 11.1% and confirmed a CET1 ratio of 15.1%, indicating strong capital return potential.

The bank plans to return 100% of net income before restructuring expenses to shareholders and aims for continuous capital return growth in the coming years.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q1 2025" to English is "Result Q1 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 09.05.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 24,450EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 45,00PKT (+0,88 %).





