Sonova Boosts Market Share, Unveils New CEO Transition

Sonova Holding AG has achieved remarkable growth, reporting a 7.6% sales increase and a promising outlook for the future. With a leadership transition on the horizon, Sonova is poised for continued success under new CEO Eric Bernard. Innovative product launches and strategic market share gains have propelled Sonova's impressive performance. Looking ahead, Sonova anticipates robust sales and EBITA growth, alongside strategic network expansions.
- Sonova Holding AG reported a 7.6% increase in sales in local currencies for the 2024/25 financial year, reaching CHF 3,865.4 million, with a 7.4% increase in adjusted EBITA.
- The company announced a CEO transition, with Arnd Kaldowski stepping down on September 30, 2025, and Eric Bernard taking over as CEO on October 1, 2025.
- Sonova's growth was driven by successful product launches, particularly the Phonak Infinio and Sphere Infinio platforms, which led to market share gains in the Hearing Instruments segment.
- The company experienced strong sales growth in the Cochlear Implants segment, with a 9.5% increase in local currencies, supported by strong system sales and market share gains.
- Sonova expects consolidated sales to increase by 5-9% and EBITA to grow by 14-18% in the 2025/26 financial year, measured at constant exchange rates.
- The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 4.40 per share, and the company plans to continue expanding its Audiological Care network through acquisitions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sonova Holding is on 13.05.2025.
