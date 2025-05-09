Bechtle's Positive Outlook: A Bright Future Ahead!

Bechtle reported a 0.8% increase in business volume for Q1 2025, reaching €1,967.1 million, despite a 2.8% decline in revenue to €1,461.0 million.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) fell to €55.3 million, down 32.5% from €82.0 million in the previous year.

The company employed 15,729 people across 14 European countries, marking a 3.2% increase in headcount year-on-year.

Operating cash flow was negative at -€21.5 million, typical for the first quarter due to seasonal business patterns.

Bechtle anticipates positive momentum in the second half of 2025, driven by improved economic conditions and a stable public sector environment.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting slight growth in business volume but potential revenue stagnation, with earnings projected to fluctuate between -5% and +5%.

