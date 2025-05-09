GESCO SE Unveils Q1 2025 Results

GESCO SE published its 3-month report for 2025, indicating a start to the fiscal year as expected.

Incoming orders were at the previous year's adjusted level of €132.8 million, while sales increased by 6% compared to the previous year.

The first quarter was marked by recessionary trends in Germany, especially in the mechanical engineering sector, with a mixed demand situation across subsidiaries.

Significant changes occurred at the turn of the year, including the sale of AstroPlast and divisions of Doerrenberg, affecting the comparability of quarterly figures.

Group sales decreased by 2.1% to €121.7 million compared to the same period last year, but adjusted figures show a 6.1% increase.

EBIT rose to €4.1 million, and consolidated net profit after minority interests reached €2.0 million, with earnings per share at €0.19.

