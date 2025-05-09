AGRANA's 2024/25 Results: Key Insights Revealed

AGRANA's revenue for the 2024/25 financial year decreased by 7.2% to €3,514.0 million, with operating profit (EBIT) significantly lower at €40.5 million.

The Fruit segment performed well, with a 4.1% increase in revenue and a 65.6% rise in EBIT, driven by price gains and higher sales volumes.

The Starch segment faced a decline in revenue by 11.7% and a 36.7% drop in EBIT due to macroeconomic pressures, lower sales prices, and a flood-related production stoppage.

The Sugar segment experienced an 18.8% revenue decline and a significant EBIT loss of €91.1 million, impacted by high sugar imports from Ukraine and lower sales prices.

AGRANA is implementing a new Group strategy, AGRANA NEXT LEVEL, to address market volatility and improve profitability, aiming for annual savings of €80-100 million by 2027/28.

The outlook for the 2025/26 financial year anticipates steady EBIT, a slight revenue decrease, and a total investment of approximately €120 million across business segments.

