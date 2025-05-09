    StartseiteAktienAgrana Beteiligungs AktieNachrichten zu Agrana Beteiligungs
    AGRANA's 2024/25 Results: Key Insights Revealed

    AGRANA navigates a challenging financial landscape with a 7.2% revenue dip, unveiling a strategic plan to bolster future growth.

    • AGRANA's revenue for the 2024/25 financial year decreased by 7.2% to €3,514.0 million, with operating profit (EBIT) significantly lower at €40.5 million.
    • The Fruit segment performed well, with a 4.1% increase in revenue and a 65.6% rise in EBIT, driven by price gains and higher sales volumes.
    • The Starch segment faced a decline in revenue by 11.7% and a 36.7% drop in EBIT due to macroeconomic pressures, lower sales prices, and a flood-related production stoppage.
    • The Sugar segment experienced an 18.8% revenue decline and a significant EBIT loss of €91.1 million, impacted by high sugar imports from Ukraine and lower sales prices.
    • AGRANA is implementing a new Group strategy, AGRANA NEXT LEVEL, to address market volatility and improve profitability, aiming for annual savings of €80-100 million by 2027/28.
    • The outlook for the 2025/26 financial year anticipates steady EBIT, a slight revenue decrease, and a total investment of approximately €120 million across business segments.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.05.2025.

    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,250EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,275EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,22 % since publication.


    Agrana Beteiligungs

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
