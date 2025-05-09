PNE AG's 2025 Kicks Off with High Development Activity

PNE AG started 2025 with strong development activity, commissioning two wind farms in Germany and securing permits for additional projects.

Despite good operational performance, power generation earnings were negatively impacted by a 31% drop in wind energy production compared to the previous year.

The Group reported stable total output of EUR 55.7 million, with revenues of EUR 27.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 3.6 million for Q1 2025.

The project pipeline for wind and photovoltaic projects grew slightly from 18.9 GW to 19.0 GW, with ongoing construction of ten wind farms totaling 252.0 MW.

PNE AG's own generation portfolio increased to 445.9 MW, contributing to a reduction of approximately 149,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in Q1 2025.

The company confirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting Group EBITDA to be between EUR 70 million and EUR 110 million.

