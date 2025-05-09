clearvise Shines in Challenging Q1 2025 Market
clearvise AG navigates turbulent winds in Q1 2025, reporting a dip in revenue but strides in diversification with new projects in France and Germany.
- clearvise AG reported consolidated revenue of EUR 9.2 million for Q1 2025, down from EUR 10.2 million in Q1 2024 due to challenging wind conditions.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was EUR 5.6 million, approximately 21.8% lower than the previous year's figure of EUR 7.2 million.
- Total electricity production reached 105.1 GWh, a 9% decrease from Q1 2024, although photovoltaic systems saw a 47% increase in production.
- The company confirmed its financial forecast for 2025, expecting annual electricity production between 529 and 557 GWh and revenues of EUR 43.3 million to EUR 45.5 million.
- clearvise expanded its portfolio by connecting a PV project in France and starting construction on a new wind farm in Germany, enhancing its diversification strategy.
- The company maintains a solid equity ratio of around 41% as of March 31, 2025, positioning it well for continued stability in a volatile market.
The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,7200EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.
+1,17 %
+2,40 %
+3,01 %
-2,01 %
-16,59 %
-19,78 %
+65,71 %
ISIN:DE000A1EWXA4WKN:A1EWXA
