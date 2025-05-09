    StartseiteAktienNynomic AktieNachrichten zu Nynomic

    Original-Research

    Nynomic AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Nynomic AG startet 2025 verhalten, erwartet Verbesserungen.
    • Q1-Umsatz sank um 10% auf 20,6 Mio. EUR, EBIT negativ.
    • Langfristige Ziele: 200 Mio. EUR Umsatz, 16-19% EBIT-Marge.
    Original-Research - Nynomic AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research: Nynomic AG - from NuWays AG

    09.05.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Nynomic AG

    Company Name: Nynomic AG
    ISIN: DE000A0MSN11

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 09.05.2025
    Target price: EUR 34.50
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Muted start into the year; gradual improvements expected

    Topic: Nynomic published a muted start into FY25, largely the result of the ongoing uncertainty within its key end markets. Yet, management remains confident to be able to record gradual improvements throughout the year.

    Preliminary sales in Q1 declined by 10% yoy to EUR 20.6m due to unchanged wait-and-see attitude of customers and situation-related investment postponements, particularly in the semiconductor industry. As a result of the weak operating leverage, preliminary Q1 EBIT turned negative at EUR -0.9m (vs EUR 1.6m in Q1 2024).

    Order backlog down yoy due to fundamentally changed order behaviour. In particular, larger OEM customers have adjusted their ordering patterns in response to increased market uncertainty and reduced predictability. Instead of placing long-term blanket orders for 12 or 24 months, they are increasingly opting for shorter-term orders, such as on a quarterly basis. The EUR 45m order backlog at the end of Q1 (-24% yoy) is hence no major reason for concern, in our view.

    FY25 guidance remains unchanged. Management continues to expect EUR 105-110m sales (eNuW: EUR 108m) and EUR 8.5-10m EBIT (eNuW: EUR 9.1m) for the full year, carried by sequential improvements throughout the year, a well filled product pipeline, recent product launches, improving demand from core markets such as semiconductors, med-tech and pharma but also delayed orders materializing.

    Importantly, management reaffirmed its mid-term targets of EUR200m in sales and a 16-19% EBIT margin within 3-5 years, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This dual strategy positions Nynomic to capitalize on rising industry demand and enter a promising growth phase.

    While the Q1 results reflect a challenging start into 2025, we take comfort from the solid order backlog and management's confidence in catching up over the year. Structural measures should support margin expansion beyond 2025. While the short-term visibility remains limited due to volatile customer ordering patterns, the long-term prospects remain unchanged, which is not reflected in the depressed valuation. We hence confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 34.5 PT based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32524.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Nynomic Aktie

    Die Nynomic Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,09 % und einem Kurs von 12,20 auf Tradegate (09. Mai 2025, 08:00 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Nynomic Aktie um -8,27 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +3,83 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Nynomic bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 71,99 Mio..

    Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 41,40Euro. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 34,00Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 47,00Euro was eine Bandbreite von +178,69 %/+285,25 % bedeutet.


    Rating: BUY
