    Technological Breakthrough

    Hallucination-Free Superintelligence Achieves 99.99% Strategic Accuracy - Germany Gains Permanent Strategic Superiority (FOTO)

    Worms (ots) - The mAInthink GmbH has achieved a technological breakthrough that
    redefines the future of strategic decision-making: With the development of
    StratePlan , a hallucination-free superintelligence delivering verified 99.99%
    strategic accuracy , Germany secures permanent technological, economic, and
    geopolitical superiority - operationally deployable and scientifically
    validated.

    This revolutionary system is the result of over 15 years of dedicated research
    and development by Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk , Chief Technology Officer and Head of
    Scientific Development at mAInthink GmbH. His vision: to bring strategic
    thinking to a new level of machine precision. Today, that vision has become
    reality.

    At its core, StratePlan orchestrates a continuous competition between five
    autonomous high-performance algorithms . Acting as a supervisory intelligence,
    StratePlan analyzes their outputs in real time, selects the most effective
    course of action, or fuses multiple inputs into one precisely calibrated master
    strategy - capable of operating under extreme complexity with exceptional
    clarity.

    Key performance features:

    - Zero hallucinations
    - No strategic ambiguity
    - Documented 99.99% decision accuracy

    "We didn't simulate intelligence - we operationalized it. The system's
    architecture, competitive design, and autonomous selection process ensure
    unparalleled strategic clarity," says Dr. Kadoshchuk.

    CEO Outlook: A Hallucination-Free Future for Generative AI

    "StratePlan is not just a breakthrough in strategic AI - it holds the key to
    solving one of the most pressing challenges in generative language models:
    hallucinations," explains Sascha Rissel , CEO of mAInthink GmbH. "With the right
    interface - still under development - StratePlan could serve as a supervisory
    control layer for large language models such as ChatGPT. Early research suggests
    this integration could eliminate hallucinations almost entirely . While further
    investment and interdisciplinary research are required, the potential is
    transformative."

    About mAInthink GmbH

    Headquartered in Worms, Germany, mAInthink GmbH is a DeepTech company focused on
    building high-performance, hallucination-free superintelligence for strategic
    use cases in politics, business, and defense. The company brings together
    leading expertise in AI research, cognitive system architecture, and applied
    strategic modeling.

    Contact:

    mAInthink GmbH - Institut für angewandte Algorithmus und Superintelligenzen
    Hafenstraße 4d
    67547 Worms
    Germany
    mailto:rissel@mainthink.ai
    https://www.mainthink.ai

