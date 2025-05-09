    StartseiteAktienChina Overseas Land & Investment AktieNachrichten zu China Overseas Land & Investment
    Biomay Launches FDA-Grade CRISPR/Cas9 Nuclease for Off-the-Shelf Purchase

    Vienna, Austria (ots) - Biomay, a leading manufacturer of recombinant proteins,
    today announced the commercial availability of its CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, marking
    a significant addition to its off-the-shelf product portfolio for genome-editing
    applications.

    Clients purchasing Biomay´s Cas9 will benefit from the company´s unparalleled
    track record and expertise as a market-registered GMP-manufacturer of the
    nuclease. Biomay is the FDA-approved manufacturer of recombinant Cas9 as the
    essential component of CASGEVY®, the very first CRISPR genome editing product on
    the market.

    Biomay's Cas9 (internal code "BMC9") is based on the classical wild-type Cas9
    nuclease from Streptococcus pyogenes . The Cas9 manufacturing process has been
    de novo developed, GMP-implemented and PPQ-validated by Biomay. GMP and RUO
    manufacturing is performed by fermentation with E. coli and by purification with
    chromatographic methods. By quality control with a comprehensive set of
    validated analytical assays, the consistent integrity, purity and potency of the
    product is secured.

    "The addition of Cas9 to Biomay's off-the-shelf portfolio aligns with our
    mission to provide high-quality and scalable solutions for emerging therapeutic
    modalities," said Dr. Hans Huber, CEO of Biomay. "With this launch, we are
    expanding access to a critical component of gene-editing workflows, backed by
    our proven manufacturing expertise. Biomay´s off-the-shelf distributed Cas9, in
    combination with our made-to-order GMP services, will guarantee full scalability
    and GMP compliance throughout the whole product lifecycle.

    Biomay´s latest addition further strengthens the company's position as a key
    supplier in the field of gene and cell therapies. The CRISPR/Cas system, a
    transformative gene-editing technology, whose discovery was honored with the
    2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, enables precise and efficient modification of
    genomic sequences.

    About Biomay:

    Biomay AG is a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing
    Organization (CDMO) based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 1984, the expression of
    recombinant proteins in E. coli has been Biomay's business focus yet from its
    beginning. Today, Biomay offers cGMP services for manufacturing of messenger RNA
    (mRNA), circular plasmid DNA, linear IVT-template DNA and therapeutic
    recombinant proteins. Biomay operates a dedicated mRNA Competence Center for
    cGMP manufacturing and QC testing of mRNA drug substance and drug product
    (clinical, commercial). The company's scope of services comprises process and
    analytical development, cell banking, R&D material supply, cGMP manufacturing,
    lipid nanoparticle / LNP formulation and aseptic filling. Biomay's facilities
    are inspected by the US FDA.

    Contact:

    Dr. Angela Neubauer, Senior Vice President Client Business;
    Tel.: +43-1-7966296-141; mailto:request@biomay.com

    Biomay AG, Ada Lovelace-Str. 2, A-1220 Vienna, Austria; http://www.biomay.com

