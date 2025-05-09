Biomay Launches FDA-Grade CRISPR/Cas9 Nuclease for Off-the-Shelf Purchase
Vienna, Austria (ots) - Biomay, a leading manufacturer of recombinant proteins,
today announced the commercial availability of its CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, marking
a significant addition to its off-the-shelf product portfolio for genome-editing
applications.
Clients purchasing Biomay´s Cas9 will benefit from the company´s unparalleled
track record and expertise as a market-registered GMP-manufacturer of the
nuclease. Biomay is the FDA-approved manufacturer of recombinant Cas9 as the
essential component of CASGEVY®, the very first CRISPR genome editing product on
the market.
today announced the commercial availability of its CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, marking
a significant addition to its off-the-shelf product portfolio for genome-editing
applications.
Clients purchasing Biomay´s Cas9 will benefit from the company´s unparalleled
track record and expertise as a market-registered GMP-manufacturer of the
nuclease. Biomay is the FDA-approved manufacturer of recombinant Cas9 as the
essential component of CASGEVY®, the very first CRISPR genome editing product on
the market.
Biomay's Cas9 (internal code "BMC9") is based on the classical wild-type Cas9
nuclease from Streptococcus pyogenes . The Cas9 manufacturing process has been
de novo developed, GMP-implemented and PPQ-validated by Biomay. GMP and RUO
manufacturing is performed by fermentation with E. coli and by purification with
chromatographic methods. By quality control with a comprehensive set of
validated analytical assays, the consistent integrity, purity and potency of the
product is secured.
"The addition of Cas9 to Biomay's off-the-shelf portfolio aligns with our
mission to provide high-quality and scalable solutions for emerging therapeutic
modalities," said Dr. Hans Huber, CEO of Biomay. "With this launch, we are
expanding access to a critical component of gene-editing workflows, backed by
our proven manufacturing expertise. Biomay´s off-the-shelf distributed Cas9, in
combination with our made-to-order GMP services, will guarantee full scalability
and GMP compliance throughout the whole product lifecycle.
Biomay´s latest addition further strengthens the company's position as a key
supplier in the field of gene and cell therapies. The CRISPR/Cas system, a
transformative gene-editing technology, whose discovery was honored with the
2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, enables precise and efficient modification of
genomic sequences.
About Biomay:
Biomay AG is a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing
Organization (CDMO) based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 1984, the expression of
recombinant proteins in E. coli has been Biomay's business focus yet from its
beginning. Today, Biomay offers cGMP services for manufacturing of messenger RNA
(mRNA), circular plasmid DNA, linear IVT-template DNA and therapeutic
recombinant proteins. Biomay operates a dedicated mRNA Competence Center for
cGMP manufacturing and QC testing of mRNA drug substance and drug product
(clinical, commercial). The company's scope of services comprises process and
analytical development, cell banking, R&D material supply, cGMP manufacturing,
lipid nanoparticle / LNP formulation and aseptic filling. Biomay's facilities
are inspected by the US FDA.
Contact:
Dr. Angela Neubauer, Senior Vice President Client Business;
Tel.: +43-1-7966296-141; mailto:request@biomay.com
Biomay AG, Ada Lovelace-Str. 2, A-1220 Vienna, Austria; http://www.biomay.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155562/6030242
OTS: Biomay AG
nuclease from Streptococcus pyogenes . The Cas9 manufacturing process has been
de novo developed, GMP-implemented and PPQ-validated by Biomay. GMP and RUO
manufacturing is performed by fermentation with E. coli and by purification with
chromatographic methods. By quality control with a comprehensive set of
validated analytical assays, the consistent integrity, purity and potency of the
product is secured.
"The addition of Cas9 to Biomay's off-the-shelf portfolio aligns with our
mission to provide high-quality and scalable solutions for emerging therapeutic
modalities," said Dr. Hans Huber, CEO of Biomay. "With this launch, we are
expanding access to a critical component of gene-editing workflows, backed by
our proven manufacturing expertise. Biomay´s off-the-shelf distributed Cas9, in
combination with our made-to-order GMP services, will guarantee full scalability
and GMP compliance throughout the whole product lifecycle.
Biomay´s latest addition further strengthens the company's position as a key
supplier in the field of gene and cell therapies. The CRISPR/Cas system, a
transformative gene-editing technology, whose discovery was honored with the
2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, enables precise and efficient modification of
genomic sequences.
About Biomay:
Biomay AG is a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing
Organization (CDMO) based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 1984, the expression of
recombinant proteins in E. coli has been Biomay's business focus yet from its
beginning. Today, Biomay offers cGMP services for manufacturing of messenger RNA
(mRNA), circular plasmid DNA, linear IVT-template DNA and therapeutic
recombinant proteins. Biomay operates a dedicated mRNA Competence Center for
cGMP manufacturing and QC testing of mRNA drug substance and drug product
(clinical, commercial). The company's scope of services comprises process and
analytical development, cell banking, R&D material supply, cGMP manufacturing,
lipid nanoparticle / LNP formulation and aseptic filling. Biomay's facilities
are inspected by the US FDA.
Contact:
Dr. Angela Neubauer, Senior Vice President Client Business;
Tel.: +43-1-7966296-141; mailto:request@biomay.com
Biomay AG, Ada Lovelace-Str. 2, A-1220 Vienna, Austria; http://www.biomay.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155562/6030242
OTS: Biomay AG
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte