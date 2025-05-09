Alzchem Group Boosts Dividend by 50% Amid Board Re-election Approval

Alzchem Group AG's Annual General Meeting approved a 50% dividend increase to EUR 1.80 per share.

The payout ratio based on the consolidated net income of EUR 54.1 million is 33.6%.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO, highlighted a successful fiscal year 2024, with forecasts met or exceeded, benefiting shareholders with a higher dividend and increased share price.

Supervisory Board members Markus Zöllner, Steve Röper, Prof. Dr. Martina Heigl-Murauer, and Dr. Caspar Freiherr von Schnurbein were re-elected for terms of three and four years, respectively.

The meeting also approved the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards, the appointment of RSM Ebner Stolz as auditor, and the remuneration report and system.

Alzchem, a leading specialty chemicals company, operates in various sectors and generated sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024, with around 1,700 employees globally.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 127,40EUR and was down -2,82 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 127,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.391,37PKT (+1,16 %).





