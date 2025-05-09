    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ORYX STAINLESS OPENS NEW FLAGSHIP FACILITY IN JOHOR, MALAYSIA - STRENGTHENING GLOBAL CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND GREEN STEEL AMBITIONS (FOTO)

    PASIR GUDANG, JOHOR, MALAYSIA (ots) - The Oryx Stainless Group (Oryx), one of
    the world's leading suppliers of recycled stainless steel raw materials
    headquartered in the Netherlands, today officially opened its latest facility in
    Johor, Malaysia. The site reinforces the region's position as a strategic hub
    for sustainable industrial growth.

    Around 200 distinguished guests attended the landmark opening ceremony,
    including Yang Amat Berhormat Menteri Besar Johor, Dato' Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi,
    foreign ambassadors, and senior government officials including the Malaysian
    Investment Development Authority (MIDA). The facility showcases Oryx's
    commitment to combining environmental stewardship with industrial excellence.

    Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA commended Oryx
    Stainless for the opening of their new facility, stating, "Malaysia, under the
    MADANI Government, has implemented specific policies to advance sustainable
    industrial development. Oryx Stainless Group's new Johor facility demonstrates
    how international expertise can transform our manufacturing landscape. As a
    respected name in stainless steel recycling, Oryx Stainless strengthens both
    Johor's industrial capabilities and Malaysia's position in the global circular
    economy. MIDA actively supports investments that combine innovation with
    measurable environmental impact, particularly those creating high-skill
    employment opportunities for Malaysians"

    "Malaysia is key to our strategy of bringing high-quality, low carbon footprint
    stainless steel raw materials closer to the production centers of Asia," said
    Mr. Tobias Kämmer, CEO of Oryx Stainless Holding . "Our investment in Johor is
    not only a business decision - it is a commitment to long-term collaboration,
    green growth, and shared prosperity. We are proud to contribute to Malaysia's
    vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable industrial transformation."

    A milestone for Malaysia's green transition

    The facility arrives at a crucial time for Malaysia's environmental goals,
    supporting the national target of 45% carbon intensity reduction per GDP by 2030
    and helping attract RM300 billion in green investments. With each ton of
    recycled material saving up to 8.5 tonnes of CO?, the plant's annual impact
    approaches 1 million tonnes in emissions reduction.

    "Only in very few industries is the recycling rate as high as in stainless
    steel," explains Michael Pawlowski, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory
    Board of Oryx Stainless Group . "New stainless steel - with no loss in quality -
    can be produced from up to 90% of the materials processed on this site. The
    prerequisite is: Smart Recycling, as Oryx Stainless has practiced it since
    1990."

    Oryx specialises in creating precise blends of recycled raw materials for
    various stainless steels, addressing the need for over 150 different alloys.
    Their process involves analysing, storing, and producing high-quality recycled
    materials to meet specific metallurgical compositions. This ensures consistent
    quality and reduces the use of high carbon footprint primary raw materials like
    ferronickel, ferrochrome, and ferromolybdenum. Leveraging its smart logistics
    and a digitised production setup, Oryx also ensures that the entire blending
    process is as climate-neutral as possible.

    Empowering local talent

    Local talent development stands central to the facility's mission. Malaysian
    employees have already completed advanced training in Thailand, learning to
    operate specialised equipment including Malaysia's first special Sennebogen
    material handlers. The workforce, drawn almost entirely from local communities,
    is set to double by mid-2026. Partnerships with Malaysian universities create
    pathways for engineering students into the growing green technology sector.

    As Phase 1 begins, the facility will process 150,000 tonnes of stainless steel
    annually, marking a significant step forward in regional resource conservation
    and sustainable manufacturing. This investment demonstrates how industrial
    growth can drive both economic and environmental progress in Southeast Asia.

    For media enquiries, please refer to this LINK: https://shorturl.at/9L8EQ

    For more information, please contact:

    MIDA
    Ms. Zakiah Sajidan
    Director, Machinery and Metal Division
    DL: +603-22676769
    Email: mailto:zakiah@mida.gov.my

    ORYX STAINLESS MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
    Marthijn Smit
    Phone +66 (0) 38 571 960
    mailto:smit@oryx.com
    http://www.oryx.com
    Website: http://www.oryx.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79929/6030323
    OTS: Oryx Stainless AG




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    ORYX STAINLESS OPENS NEW FLAGSHIP FACILITY IN JOHOR, MALAYSIA - STRENGTHENING GLOBAL CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND GREEN STEEL AMBITIONS (FOTO) The Oryx Stainless Group (Oryx), one of the world's leading suppliers of recycled stainless steel raw materials headquartered in the Netherlands, today officially opened its latest facility in Johor, Malaysia. The site reinforces the …