ORYX STAINLESS OPENS NEW FLAGSHIP FACILITY IN JOHOR, MALAYSIA - STRENGTHENING GLOBAL CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND GREEN STEEL AMBITIONS (FOTO)

PASIR GUDANG, JOHOR, MALAYSIA (ots) - The Oryx Stainless Group (Oryx), one of

the world's leading suppliers of recycled stainless steel raw materials

headquartered in the Netherlands, today officially opened its latest facility in

Johor, Malaysia. The site reinforces the region's position as a strategic hub

for sustainable industrial growth.



Around 200 distinguished guests attended the landmark opening ceremony,

including Yang Amat Berhormat Menteri Besar Johor, Dato' Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi,

foreign ambassadors, and senior government officials including the Malaysian

Investment Development Authority (MIDA). The facility showcases Oryx's

commitment to combining environmental stewardship with industrial excellence.





Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA commended Oryx

Stainless for the opening of their new facility, stating, "Malaysia, under the

MADANI Government, has implemented specific policies to advance sustainable

industrial development. Oryx Stainless Group's new Johor facility demonstrates

how international expertise can transform our manufacturing landscape. As a

respected name in stainless steel recycling, Oryx Stainless strengthens both

Johor's industrial capabilities and Malaysia's position in the global circular

economy. MIDA actively supports investments that combine innovation with

measurable environmental impact, particularly those creating high-skill

employment opportunities for Malaysians"



"Malaysia is key to our strategy of bringing high-quality, low carbon footprint

stainless steel raw materials closer to the production centers of Asia," said

Mr. Tobias Kämmer, CEO of Oryx Stainless Holding . "Our investment in Johor is

not only a business decision - it is a commitment to long-term collaboration,

green growth, and shared prosperity. We are proud to contribute to Malaysia's

vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable industrial transformation."



A milestone for Malaysia's green transition



The facility arrives at a crucial time for Malaysia's environmental goals,

supporting the national target of 45% carbon intensity reduction per GDP by 2030

and helping attract RM300 billion in green investments. With each ton of

recycled material saving up to 8.5 tonnes of CO?, the plant's annual impact

approaches 1 million tonnes in emissions reduction.



"Only in very few industries is the recycling rate as high as in stainless

steel," explains Michael Pawlowski, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory

Board of Oryx Stainless Group . "New stainless steel - with no loss in quality -

can be produced from up to 90% of the materials processed on this site. The

prerequisite is: Smart Recycling, as Oryx Stainless has practiced it since

1990."



Oryx specialises in creating precise blends of recycled raw materials for

various stainless steels, addressing the need for over 150 different alloys.

Their process involves analysing, storing, and producing high-quality recycled

materials to meet specific metallurgical compositions. This ensures consistent

quality and reduces the use of high carbon footprint primary raw materials like

ferronickel, ferrochrome, and ferromolybdenum. Leveraging its smart logistics

and a digitised production setup, Oryx also ensures that the entire blending

process is as climate-neutral as possible.



Empowering local talent



Local talent development stands central to the facility's mission. Malaysian

employees have already completed advanced training in Thailand, learning to

operate specialised equipment including Malaysia's first special Sennebogen

material handlers. The workforce, drawn almost entirely from local communities,

is set to double by mid-2026. Partnerships with Malaysian universities create

pathways for engineering students into the growing green technology sector.



As Phase 1 begins, the facility will process 150,000 tonnes of stainless steel

annually, marking a significant step forward in regional resource conservation

and sustainable manufacturing. This investment demonstrates how industrial

growth can drive both economic and environmental progress in Southeast Asia.



