Borussia Dortmund's Q3 2024/25 Financial Results Revealed!

Borussia Dortmund reported a consolidated net profit after taxes of EUR 12.9 million for the first three quarters of the 2024/2025 financial year, down from EUR 48.9 million in the prior-year period.

Consolidated revenue increased by EUR 38.6 million (10.9%) to EUR 393.3 million, driven by higher income from match operations, advertising, TV marketing, merchandising, and miscellaneous sources.

Net transfer income significantly decreased to EUR 34.8 million, down from EUR 88.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to reduced transfer activity.

For the third quarter alone, Borussia Dortmund achieved a consolidated net profit after taxes of EUR 5.2 million, a turnaround from a net loss of EUR 21.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

The third quarter saw a substantial revenue increase of EUR 50.6 million (51.5%) to EUR 148.8 million, with notable growth in match operations and TV marketing income.

Personnel expenses rose to EUR 199.1 million for the first three quarters, while total operating proceeds for the same period amounted to EUR 453.9 million, down from EUR 473.7 million in the prior-year period.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report - Q3 fiscal year 2024/2025, at Borussia Dortmund is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,3250EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.390,47PKT (+1,16 %).





