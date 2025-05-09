    StartseiteAktienPSI AG AktieNachrichten zu PSI AG

    Original-Research

    125 Aufrufe 125 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PSI Software (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)...

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • PSI Software: Starke Q1-Zahlen, Kaufempfehlung bleibt
    • Umsatzwachstum über Erwartungen, Zielpreis 35,50 EUR
    • Cloud-Strategie und Google-Partnerschaft stärken Margen
    Original-Research - PSI Software (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)...
    Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online

    ^
    Original-Research: PSI Software - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    09.05.2025 / 16:33 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PSI Software

    Company Name: PSI Software
    ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 09.05.2025
    Target price: 35.50
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Sebastian Droste

    Orders surge & outlook confirmed

    On April 30, PSI Group released its Q1 financial results and confirmed its guidance for 2025. Revenue growth was strong and exceeded our expectation. Growth was driven by record new orders, a higher order backlog, broad-based segment gains in Grid&Energy Management, Process Industries&Metals, Discrete Manufacturing and Logistics, plus initial cloud/SaaS uptake and the Google Cloud partnership. Challenges include execution risk on large contracts and integration of new solutions. EBIT margin rebounded from a cyberattack-hit loss and beat expectations, supported by better fixed-cost absorption and segment profit recovery, though ongoing cloud investments may weigh on margins. Management guided 10.0% yoy revenue growth and a 4.0% adjusted EBIT margin for 2025, both in line with our forecasts. The investment case rests on PSI's transition to cloud/SaaS, reinforced by its strategic Google Cloud partnership, which should drive a growing base of high-margin recurring revenue and enhance earnings predictability. We raise our target price to EUR 35.50, reflecting the roll forward of our DCF valuation and confirm our Buy recommendation.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32546.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2134504 09.05.2025 CET/CEST

    °

    PSI AG

    +0,65 %
    +3,55 %
    +36,83 %
    +33,55 %
    +33,84 %
    -9,65 %
    +52,49 %
    +164,96 %
    +542,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z1JH9WKN:A0Z1JH

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur PSI AG Aktie

    Die PSI AG Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,33 % und einem Kurs von 30,70 auf Tradegate (09. Mai 2025, 15:29 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der PSI AG Aktie um +3,04 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +35,56 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von PSI AG bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 484,26 Mio..

    PSI AG zahlte zuletzt (2023) eine Dividende von 0,4000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1800 %.

    Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 19,600Euro. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 35,00Euro was eine Bandbreite von -96,75 %/+13,64 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu PSI AG - A0Z1JH - DE000A0Z1JH9

    PSI News

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über PSI AG. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research PSI Software (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)... ^ Original-Research: PSI Software - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 09.05.2025 / 16:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …