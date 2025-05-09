PSI Software (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)...

Original-Research
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PSI Software
Company Name: PSI Software
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 09.05.2025
Target price: 35.50
Last rating change:
Analyst: Sebastian Droste
Orders surge & outlook confirmed
On April 30, PSI Group released its Q1 financial results and confirmed its guidance for 2025. Revenue growth was strong and exceeded our expectation. Growth was driven by record new orders, a
higher order backlog, broad-based segment gains in Grid&Energy Management, Process Industries&Metals, Discrete Manufacturing and Logistics, plus initial cloud/SaaS uptake and the Google
Cloud partnership. Challenges include execution risk on large contracts and integration of new solutions. EBIT margin rebounded from a cyberattack-hit loss and beat expectations, supported by
better fixed-cost absorption and segment profit recovery, though ongoing cloud investments may weigh on margins. Management guided 10.0% yoy revenue growth and a 4.0% adjusted EBIT margin for 2025,
both in line with our forecasts. The investment case rests on PSI's transition to cloud/SaaS, reinforced by its strategic Google Cloud partnership, which should drive a growing base of high-margin
recurring revenue and enhance earnings predictability. We raise our target price to EUR 35.50, reflecting the roll forward of our DCF valuation and confirm our Buy recommendation.
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur PSI AG Aktie
Die PSI AG Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,33 % und einem Kurs von 30,70 auf Tradegate (09. Mai 2025, 15:29 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der PSI AG Aktie um +3,04 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +35,56 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von PSI AG bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 484,26 Mio..
PSI AG zahlte zuletzt (2023) eine Dividende von 0,4000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1800 %.
Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 19,600Euro. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 35,00Euro was eine Bandbreite von -96,75 %/+13,64 % bedeutet.
