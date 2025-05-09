Lonza Group's 2025 AGM: Board's Proposals Get Full Approval!

Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors at Lonza Group AG.

Shareholders re-elected all members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election and elected three new members: Juan Andres, Eric Drapé, and David Meline.

A dividend of CHF 4.00 per share was approved, to be paid starting from 15 May 2025.

Attending and represented shareholders held a total of 42,854,574 shares, representing 59.33% of the share capital.

Deloitte was re-elected as the auditor for the financial year 2026.

The shareholders supported all motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the approval of the Non-Financial Report and the Remuneration Report 2024.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 629,00EUR and was up +2,39 % compared with the previous day.






