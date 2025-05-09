Establishment of a New Bushing Production Facility for Transformers in Charlotte, USA (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Trench Group GmbH, a global leader in the development and

manufacturing of components and systems for high-voltage power transmission, is

significantly expanding its development and production capacities in North

America. A new factory for transformer bushings is currently under construction

in Charlotte, North Carolina. HSP US, LLC, a subsidiary of Trench Group, will

invest more than $60 million in establishing a facility that will manufacture

cutting-edge technology to support the expansion of the U.S. power grid

infrastructure. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2026, including

components for the highest voltage levels up to 800 kilovolts (kV).



To bridge the construction period, the Group has already expanded production

capacities at its recently established Canadian subsidiary, HSP Canada. This

strategic move creates additional opportunities for Trench's customers in Canada

and ensures the necessary flexibility to serve the entire North American market.

Overall, these initiatives address the rapidly growing demand in North America

and mark another important step in Trench Group's global growth strategy.





Dr. Bahadir Basdere, CEO of Trench Group, states:"The significant expansion of

our capacities in North America, particularly the construction of the new plant

in the Charlotte area, represents a major milestone for HSP US and Trench Group.

It highlights our ongoing efforts to expand global capacities. Through these

investments, we are not only strengthening our presence in the North American

market but also laying the foundation for sustainable growth and the further

development of the energy infrastructure in the region. In doing so, we

contribute to the stability and national security of the countries in North

America."



Strategic Expansion in a Dynamic Market



The United States is considered one of the fastest-growing markets for bushings.

With the new facility, Trench will make a significant contribution to meeting

the increasing demand for electricity in the U.S. - especially as the continued

boom in artificial intelligence applications leads to an enormous demand from

large-scale data centers.



At full development, the new facility will cover a total area of approximately

20,000 m² and will offer expansion potential for a possible HVDC (High Voltage

Direct Current) production line. The plant will manufacture dry-type bushings

(RIS/RIP) with voltages exceeding 800 kV for the North American market. It will

feature full vertical integration and will house one of the most modern and

high-performance high-voltage test laboratories in the region.



Optimized Supply Chain and Customer Proximity



With the new production facility, delivery times can be significantly reduced

and proximity to key customers strengthened. Charlotte was selected due to its

strong access to a highly qualified workforce and its strategic location in the

southeastern United States, where many renowned transformer manufacturers are

based. The investment not only enhances Trench Group's competitiveness in North

America but also creates new jobs and fosters knowledge transfer.



About Trench Group



Trench Group is a global leader in high-voltage power transmission components

and systems. Headquartered in Berlin, with over 100 years of experience, the

company leads the portfolio of high-voltage power transmission components and

systems. With product groups including bushings, coils, and instrument

transformers, the company is a system-critical player in the energy transition

and sustainable energy future. These intelligent and technologically advanced

solutions are used for measurement, protection, and connection within the power

grid. Trench Group operates globally with more than 2,800 employees across nine

factory locations and four regional sales hubs.



For more information, visit http://www.trench-group.com



