    Trench Group Expands in North America

    Establishment of a New Bushing Production Facility for Transformers in Charlotte, USA (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - Trench Group GmbH, a global leader in the development and
    manufacturing of components and systems for high-voltage power transmission, is
    significantly expanding its development and production capacities in North
    America. A new factory for transformer bushings is currently under construction
    in Charlotte, North Carolina. HSP US, LLC, a subsidiary of Trench Group, will
    invest more than $60 million in establishing a facility that will manufacture
    cutting-edge technology to support the expansion of the U.S. power grid
    infrastructure. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2026, including
    components for the highest voltage levels up to 800 kilovolts (kV).

    To bridge the construction period, the Group has already expanded production
    capacities at its recently established Canadian subsidiary, HSP Canada. This
    strategic move creates additional opportunities for Trench's customers in Canada
    and ensures the necessary flexibility to serve the entire North American market.
    Overall, these initiatives address the rapidly growing demand in North America
    and mark another important step in Trench Group's global growth strategy.

    Dr. Bahadir Basdere, CEO of Trench Group, states:"The significant expansion of
    our capacities in North America, particularly the construction of the new plant
    in the Charlotte area, represents a major milestone for HSP US and Trench Group.
    It highlights our ongoing efforts to expand global capacities. Through these
    investments, we are not only strengthening our presence in the North American
    market but also laying the foundation for sustainable growth and the further
    development of the energy infrastructure in the region. In doing so, we
    contribute to the stability and national security of the countries in North
    America."

    Strategic Expansion in a Dynamic Market

    The United States is considered one of the fastest-growing markets for bushings.
    With the new facility, Trench will make a significant contribution to meeting
    the increasing demand for electricity in the U.S. - especially as the continued
    boom in artificial intelligence applications leads to an enormous demand from
    large-scale data centers.

    At full development, the new facility will cover a total area of approximately
    20,000 m² and will offer expansion potential for a possible HVDC (High Voltage
    Direct Current) production line. The plant will manufacture dry-type bushings
    (RIS/RIP) with voltages exceeding 800 kV for the North American market. It will
    feature full vertical integration and will house one of the most modern and
    high-performance high-voltage test laboratories in the region.

    Optimized Supply Chain and Customer Proximity

    With the new production facility, delivery times can be significantly reduced
    and proximity to key customers strengthened. Charlotte was selected due to its
    strong access to a highly qualified workforce and its strategic location in the
    southeastern United States, where many renowned transformer manufacturers are
    based. The investment not only enhances Trench Group's competitiveness in North
    America but also creates new jobs and fosters knowledge transfer.

    About Trench Group

    Trench Group is a global leader in high-voltage power transmission components
    and systems. Headquartered in Berlin, with over 100 years of experience, the
    company leads the portfolio of high-voltage power transmission components and
    systems. With product groups including bushings, coils, and instrument
    transformers, the company is a system-critical player in the energy transition
    and sustainable energy future. These intelligent and technologically advanced
    solutions are used for measurement, protection, and connection within the power
    grid. Trench Group operates globally with more than 2,800 employees across nine
    factory locations and four regional sales hubs.

    For more information, visit http://www.trench-group.com

    Contact:

    Günther Hörbst
    Vice President Group Communications
    +49 152 08393540
    mailto:guenther.hoerbst@trench-group.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178644/6030559
    OTS: Trench Group




