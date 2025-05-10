Mynaric Secures Early Loan Amid StaRUG Delays
Mynaric AG is set to receive an early USD 10.5 million disbursement from a restructuring facility, part of a strategic plan under StaRUG, ensuring financial stability amid procedural delays.
- Mynaric AG will receive an early partial disbursement of up to USD 10.5 million from a USD 25 million restructuring facility due to delays in StaRUG proceedings.
- The company initiated restructuring proceedings under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG) on February 7, 2025, and submitted its final restructuring plan in March 2025.
- The restructuring facility, including the early payout loans, will bear an interest rate of 8% per annum and is guaranteed by the company's subsidiaries.
- The early payout loans are expected to be fully available by May 12, 2025, subject to certain conditions, including the execution of a guarantee agreement.
- Mynaric has agreed to additional restrictive covenants with U.S. lenders, including maintaining ordinary business operations until the sale of the lenders' future interest in the company.
- The restructuring facility, including the early payout loans, is set to mature on December 31, 2028, and may be terminated early under certain conditions.
+0,28 %
+0,83 %
-22,39 %
-30,67 %
-96,10 %
-97,93 %
-98,43 %
-98,82 %
ISIN:DE000A31C305WKN:A31C30
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte